The Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce is mourning the loss of Jackie Moore, who passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Moore came to the chamber in March 2011 as the Business Development Director, and in recent years served as the Director of Finance and Administration.
“Those of us who worked closely with Jackie are heartbroken today and will be for a long time,” said Kay Shabel, chairperson of the COC board of directors. “On behalf of the board and all of the chamber’s members, we pray for Jackie’s husband, Randy, her children, Derek and Nicki, her grandchildren, Shelby and Dillon along with Jackie’s mother and sisters. Jackie loved her community and her chamber family, and we love her.”
Moore oversaw numerous programs and projects during her time with the Chamber, but none was closer to her heart than the Youth Leadership Program. Away from work, she loved Christmas time, the beach, beautiful flowers and horses.
“I have never worked with anyone that could outwork me - until I met Jackie Moore,” said former Chamber president Leah Bolin. “She was more than my colleague; she was my friend. She created a presence in the chamber that can never be filled.”
