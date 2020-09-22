Following up on a promise to be more transparent, the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce just completed its first financial audit in 10 years.
The audit covers the chamber’s last fiscal year, which ended Feb. 29, 2020. Warren Averett CPA and Advisors conducted the audit and gave the chamber a “clean” opinion meaning the chamber’s financial statements “present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce as of Feb. 29, 2020.”
Chamber Board Chair Kay Shabel said the board committed to being more transparent with the public and stakeholders after controversy arose in 2019 around the use of lodging taxes for a proposed “Project X.” The project, a sports-entertainment complex proposed by Cullman County School Superintendent Shane Barnette, died, but left residual issues for the chamber, its members and the community.
Peggy Smith has been serving as interim chamber president since former president Leah Bolin left in May, 2019. At that time, she told The Times, “Finding ways to benefit our community is what we should be striving for. We want to evaluate with our stakeholders the steps we can take that will continue to make our community strong and grow.”
Shabel said the chamber will undergo an audit every five years, and continue with annual financial reviews in the other years. “We deal with some public funds and we need to be on a schedule for that,” she said.
The full audit will be placed on the chamber’s website this week. Mark Hestla of Warren Averett said he was unable to find other chambers of commerce that post their audit online. Shabel said she was told by the Alabama Chamber of Commerce that the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce is the only Alabama chamber that does so.
“It’s important to us to be transparent to our members and community partners,” said Shabel.
The financial report shows the chamber finished the fiscal year with $1,177,181 in assets. Some assets, such as the lodging tax and Total Resource Campaign, are restricted in how the funds can be used. Other than those funds, the majority of the chamber’s funding comes from programs and events.
Shabel said during that fiscal year, the chamber conducted a housing study that is being used by developers, sponsored jobs fairs and held several events including Second Fridays, community lunches and networking events.
Since the coronavirus pandemic struck, the chamber has cancelled many programs and events for 2020. “We hope we can get past COVID-19 and continue to grow,” said Shabel, who noted that the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce placed 4th in the nation for Chamber of the Year among chambers of its size.
The staff at the chamber is down from seven employees to two full-time and two-part time employees. The virus and smaller staff extended the time it took to conduct the audit this year, but Shabel said they are grateful to have it done and be moving forward.
“We are thankful for Peggy, the staff and volunteers for navigating through this pandemic,” she said.
