Speaking at the Cullman Rotary meeting this week, County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons said the past year has been challenging, but the county is making progress.
“This past year has been nothing but a challenge,” said Clemons, who took office in November last year. At the time, Cullman’s COVID-19 cases were peaking with the highest number of cases per day for 2020. “It was tough,” said Clemons.
The number of cases came down, but so did the spring rain. “The spring floods had the road department three months behind,” he said.
Despite those challenges, he said, “We’re making it work.”
Sales tax revenues are up over $1 million from last year and the county has secured several grants including a recent $530,000 grant for Stoney Lonesome OHV Park. Clemons said Brad Williams, director of Economic Development for the county, has secured more than $2 million in grants in the past year.
The county also added $2 million for road paving and, once the current paving projects are complete, will have paved 75 miles of road this year, said Clemons. Road paving is a common complaint, he said. “I hear it everyday.” He said they are also applying for grants for road work.
“We’re working every day to improve the quality of life for people here,” said Clemons.
He pointed to two upcoming events: The holiday party for senior citizens at Stone Bridge on Dec. 17, and the Winter Wonderland at Sportsman Lake Park beginning Friday, Nov. 19. There will be more than 1 million lights in the Christmas display, a snow machine, horse drawn carriage rides, train rides, a photo booth, hot chocolate and Winter Wonderland shop. The event will run through Dec. 30, from 5 - 9:30 p.m. and costs $10 per vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.