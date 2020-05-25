Two events last week offered incentives for people to participate in the 2020 Census, and there are more events on the horizon to encourage the county’s residents to be counted.
Events at Depot Park on Thursday and at Lowe’s on Friday offered free SnoBiz treats and chances to win Lowe’s gift cards, and those events combined with a booth at Cullman City Primary School saw more than 60 people complete their census forms, said Paden Adams, who is working for the Cullman Economic Development Agency to assist people with their census.
She said there is another event coming up at the beginning of June, and they will also be returning to Lowe’s sometime next month.
“I’m looking forward to having some more,” she said.
Young children are some of the most undercounted members of the population, so there will also be more efforts to get out to kindergarten registrations to encourage parents to participate, Adams said.
Along with the giveaways that were available at the events this week, they have also offered a chance for residents to enter a drawing for a 50” Samsung Smart TV.
To enter into the drawing for the TV, any resident of Cullman County can fill out their census by visiting 2020census.gov and take a screenshot or picture of the confirmation page that includes their confirmation number, address and date. Then, they should text the picture to 256-531-3313 or email it to census2@cullmanal.gov
If anyone is unable to fill out the census online, they can call 256-775-7235 for assistance.
Adams said the drawing will be made once Cullman County reaches a census participation rate that is greater than the 2010’s participation rate of 62.4 percent.
“As soon as we pass that, we’ll draw from that pool of names and someone will get the TV,” she said.
Adams said getting the people of Cullman County to participate in the census is important, as the population count will determine the amount of funding that the area gets from the federal government, including money for roads, Head Start and school meal programs.
“It’s really simple and easy and it’s a really great way that our county gets an appropriate amount of funding,” she said.
