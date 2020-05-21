To encourage further participation in the 2020 Census, two events will be taking place today and tomorrow that will offer free giveaways and a chance to enter to win a 50’’ smart TV.
A census drive will be taking place today from noon to 3 p.m. at Depot Park, and anyone who attends to complete their census will receive a free SnoBiz.
On Friday, another census drive will be taking place in the Lowe’s parking lot from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone who fills out their census at that event will enter into a drawing for one of two $25 Lowe’s gift cards.
Everyone who completes their census at those two events will also enter the running for a 50” Samsung Smart TV, and the TV drawing will also be open for the rest of the county once it reaches a significant milestone.
Cullman County had a participation rate of 62.4 percent in the 2010 Census, and had a participation rate of 60.3 percent in this year’s census as of Wednesday evening. Once the county participation rate rises higher than the 2010 level, one Cullman County resident will win the TV.
To enter for a chance to win the TV, residents of Cullman County should fill out their census and take a screenshot or picture of the confirmation page that includes their confirmation number, address and date. Then, they should text the picture to 256-531-3313 or email it to census2@cullmanal.gov
If anyone is unable to fill out the census online, they can call 256-775-7235 for assistance.
