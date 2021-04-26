The U.S. Census Bureau will be releasing population counts from the 2020 Census in a press conference this afternoon. The counts are used for reapportionment of House seats.
Apportionment is the process of distributing the 435 memberships, or seats, in the U.S. House of Representatives among the 50 states based on the apportionment population counts from the 2020 Census. The apportionment population consists of the resident population of the 50 states, plus the overseas military and federal civilian employees and their dependents living with them who could be allocated to a home state.
Alabama officials went into the 2020 count worried that Alabama could lose at least one congressional seat based on the response to the census.
“It’s important to get the highest count as we can because we don’t want to lose that congressional seat,” state Rep. Corey Harbison told The Times last year. “It will also cost us electoral votes and that will makes Alabama less relevant than we already are compared to other states’ influence.”
For the first time ever, the 2020 census was primarily done online. Residents were mailed instructions on how to go online and fill out the forms, and if they did not respond, Census Bureau workers with tablets made house calls to get the information.
For Alabama and Cullman County, getting a high participation rate in the count was critical.
Getting all residents to participate in the 2020 Census was vital for elected officials who want their municipalities and eligible organizations to receive the maximum available amount of federal dollars. Alabama state leaders said the state was undercounted in the 2010 census, costing the state millions of dollars in federal funding.
In the 2010 count, 72 percent of Alabamians completed the census. According to the George Washington Institute of Public Policy, Alabama currently receives $1,567 per capita, so for every person not counted, the state does not receive that funding. The most undercounted population was children.
The Census Bureau will be releasing the data in a live-streamed press conference this afternoon at 2 p.m.
