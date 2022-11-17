The lack of capital improvement projects at East Elementary School (EES) made for a brief meeting of the Cullman City Board of Education Tuesday night. Without any presentations or updates the board was able to follow its usual model of opening each meeting by acknowledging students and faculty of the school.
In his nomination of second grade teacher Pat Harrison, EES Principal David Wiggins said that Harrison was “a teacher that you want” and commended her on her dedication and devotion to her position and her students. Wiggins continues in his letter to say that Harrison was responsible for forcing the school’s technology department to extend the hours of operation of their security doors because Harrison would often arrive to the campus before she was able to enter the building using her security badge, and took the time on Halloween to distribute candy to any trick or treaters who happened to visit the school.
Wiggins also nominated Custodian Michael Banks as the EES Support Person. Banks was described as “the school’s superman.”
“Each day he tucks in his cape, puts on a smile and spends his day ensuring our school is as clean and tidy as possible. No matter the task, Mr. Banks meets the challenge head on, usually singing while he works,” Wiggins said in his letter (read by CCS Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff).
Sixth grade student Collin Kent was also recognized as the East Elementary student of the month for his outstanding academic performance, extra curricular participation, and the quality of character reported by his teachers. Kallhoff shared that Kent was ranked within the 96th percentile in math, as well as the 99th percentile for his ELA results on the 2022 ACAP test. Kent is also a member of the East Elementary scholars bowl, math, and archery Teams in addition to serving as Treasurer for the Beta Club. Kallhoff said that Kent’s teachers describe him as a leader among his fellow students and exhibits qualities such as “considerate, polite, respectful, kind, helpful, and witty.”
In other business the board:
- Approved the negotiated price of $46,850 to purchase a Cargo Van from Mitch Smith Chevrolet.
- Approved a 6 percent supplement for the Cullman Middle School Boys Soccer Coach.
- Approved a contract with Erica Ball to provide tutoring services and homebound services.
- Approved a contract with Lori Andrews to provide homebound services.
- Approved a contract with Holly Abbott to provide consulting services.
- Approved a contract with Lois Bice to provide family services.
- Approved a preliminary TEAMS contract with Donna Brunetti.
- Approved the contracts of the following CCSS mentors: Keli Thrasher, Lisa Martin, Jessica Lowry, Kelli Hughes, Jordan Rivers, Aaron Avery, Kristen Barnett, John Drake, Kylie Bates, Pat Harrison, Danielle Taylor, Tonya, McCravy, Kelly Hayes, Kristie Noblett, and Krista Johnson.
- Approved the contracts of the following ALSDE mentors: Tonia Broussard, Tonya Trammell, Courtney Peed, Jennifer Calahan, Lacy Cameron, Patti Britton, Michelle Greenlee, Dana Putman, and Lori Andrews.
- Approved a contract with Glenwood to provide services that will include autism assessments and full comprehensive assessments.
- Approved the the following Textbook Committee Members:
- Central Office
- Emily Hines and Lindsay Brannon
- Cullman City Primary School
- Brandi Sims, Hilary Nix, Jana Thrasher, Harper Marshall, Amanda Tanner, Micheal Fowlkes, and Ashley Eddleman
- East Elementary School
- Lindsey Howard, Savannah Wood, Paige Hamm, Hannah Hunt, Rachel Carden, Kayse Fondren, Catherine Blackmon, Jessica Lowry, David Wiggins, and Michael Fowlkes
- West Elementary School
- Lindsay Harris, Michelle Joiner, Mary Beth Cleveland, Stephanie Carver, Mallory Adams, Angela Hall, Kristy White, Tere Kelly, and Michael Fowlkes
- Cullman Middle School
- Jake Johnson, Lucas McCollum, Katie McGee, Brent Hill, Robyn Nance, Michael Fowlkes, and Teniell Manning
- Cullman High School
- Aimee Bates, Jennifer Calahan, Michelle Greenlee, Emily Ray, Casey Harbin, Caitlin Bowling, Erica Ball, Michael Fowlkes, and Katie Jackson
- Approved for CMS and CHS Special Education students and peer helpers to travel to Disney World in Orlando, FL from February 19-23, 2023.
- Approved to surplus uncirculated CMS library books, two lawn mowers — one riding mower and one push mower — from West Elementary.
- Approved to salvage the following items: a die cut machine, macbooks, a Dell laptop, and smart table from CCPS, and textbooks from West Elementary.
- Accepted the following resignations:
- Kayla Aaron -Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Head Start and Early Morning Care Lead Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, effective November 28, 2022
- Amy Uphold -Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, effective November 16, 2022
- Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:
- Jorie Johnson -Extended Day Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, beginning November 16, 2022 (JV22-099)
- Amber Corley -Head Start Pre-K Auxiliary Teacher at Cullman City Head Start, beginning November 28, 2022 (JV22-107)
- Angela Trucks -Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Schools (Itinerant), beginning November 16, 2022 (22-40-108)
- Emily Steele -Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, beginning November 16, 2022 (JV22-112)
- Jessica Svarney -Long-term Instructional Assistant to fill aLeave of Absence FMLA at West Elementary School, beginning November 28, 2022 through March 3, 2023 (JV22-109)
- Natalie Smith -Extended Day Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School, beginning November 16, 2022 (JV22-099)
- Dori Long -Special Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, beginning January 3, 2023 (JV22-111)
- Approved the following Athletic personnel:
- Jennifer Hazelrigs -Cullman High School Junior Varsity Softball Head Coach
- Joseph Touliatos -Volunteer community boys’ basketball coach C. Connor Adams -Assistant Fishing Coach
- Approved for Tammy Brown and Heather Battles to convert 5 sick leave days to On-the-Job injury days.