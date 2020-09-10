With recent gun sales at record highs, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office has set a date later this month to host a citizens’ firearms safety class at Temple Baptist Church.
The class is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, and will focus on safely handling a weapon, the proper technique for shooting, selecting the best weapon for different people, and becoming more familiar with your firearm.
The class is based on a PowerPoint presentation and will not involve live fire, so attendees are asked not to bring their weapons to the event. A live-fire class at the sheriff’s office gun range is planned for Saturday, Sept. 26., and will begin at 8 a.m. Those who attend the Sept. 22 safety class may sign up that same evening for the live-fire class.
Registration for the safety class is not required but is encouraged. To register, contact Deputy Bradley Williams at bwilliams@cullmansheriff.org. You may also contact the sheriff’s office at 256-734-0342 with questions about the class.
“We have had many people call and come by the office the last couple of weeks and ask about having a class,” said sheriff Matt Gentry in a statement. “We at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office are advocates of our citizens having the knowledge and training they need to protect themselves.
“I would add that we want them to also know how to handle the weapon safely, and with this free training, they are able to gain valuable knowledge in both these areas.”
Benjamin Bullard can be reached by phone at 256-734-2131 ext. 234.
