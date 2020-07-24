A Louisiana resident is dead following an encounter with local law enforcement late Friday that, according to the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, ended when the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
In a statement Friday evening, the sheriff’s office said the unnamed person had an outstanding warrant for sexual abuse involving a minor.
“Earlier this evening, Friday July 24th, there was an incident at the Econo Lodge in Good Hope involving CCSO deputies and a suspect from Louisiana that had a sex abuse to a minor under 10 felony warrant,” the statement said.
“The suspect is deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and all CCSO deputies are unharmed.”
The sheriff’s office described the encounter as “an isolated incident” that ended with the suspect’s death, adding that “the community is safe” and that more information would be made available at a later time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.