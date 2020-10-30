The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is hopeful that a local man arrested earlier this week on drug and theft-related charges could face federal indictments.
At a press conference Friday, sheriff Matt Gentry said his agency is working with the Birmingham office of the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in seeking additional charges against 52 year-old Ronald Eric Bevington of Holly Pond, who was arrested on Monday in connection with a rash of burglaries dating back to the summer.
Describing the post-arrest process as a “second tier of the investigation,” Gentry said the publicity stemming from the initial arrest has led to an outpouring of response from alleged victims, both locally and in other counties. “Once we made the [social media announcement] post on Monday, we received hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of calls from other jurisdictions,” said Gentry.
Along with four alleged associates who were jailed on drug charges, Bevington was taken into custody Monday on charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, 1st degree receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and numerous warrants.
Gentry said the allegedly stolen property recovered by the sheriff’s office is enough to fill three towing trailers, and that unlike many other alleged burglaries, much of it will go back to its original owners.
To date, CCSO investigators have returned eight firearms, two utility trailers, a compound bow, a large number of power tools, five flat-screen televisions, two guitars, a pressure washer, and other items to alleged owners. “That is a huge win for our victims,” said Gentry. “Most of the time, when you have a burglary case, it’s unfortunately the victim who ends up losing their property for good.”
In addition to working with the DEA, the sheriff’s office is also working with police departments in Cullman, Arab, Oneonta, Cleveland, and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office to contact alleged victims and return missing items.
Gentry credited citizen engagement with his office via social media for helping identify the alleged suspects and linking law enforcement with alleged victims. “This case started with social media,” he said, noting that the sheriff’s office has come to rely on online contact with residents since first reaching out to the community via Facebook after he first took office. “It’s really helped us to understand the value of using those kinds of tools as a resource,” he said.
