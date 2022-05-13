Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for May 11, 2022:
5/11
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, three counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, two counts: Rebecca O. Perotti, 40, of Crane Hill, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: William G. Cox, 50, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Cheryle L. Smith, 62, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Trista D.Weller, 21, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Kellsy B. White, 26, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Amber J. Law, 34, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Dolly F. Dial, 57, of Hanceville, arrested at Hanceville.
Theft of property, third degree: Benjamin T. Phillips, 36, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Robert D. Smith, III, 43, of Cullman, arrested on Elizabeth Street NE/6th Ave NE.
Criminal trespassing: Pashinz D. Terrell, 21, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
5/2
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michelle Lynn Williams, 47.
5/3
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family), two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; identity theft; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; buying/receiving stolen property, less than $500; welfare fraud, $500-less than $1500; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: Christopher Neal Brizendine, 47, arrested on County Road 222.
Failure to appear- promoting prison contraband (other); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; unauthorized possession, sale or delivery of alcohol: Antonyio Donell Purifoy, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Theresa Scott Adams, 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-shoplifting, less than $500: Jordan Alexander Marks, 26, arrested at Vans Sporting Goods.
Possession of a forged instrument, third degree, two counts; failure to appear- simple assault (family); attempting to elude a police officer; driving while license suspended, two counts; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance, two counts; switched tag: Andrew Michael Halik, 34, arrested on County Road 565.
Sell/distribute marijuana, two counts: Kered Evan Hulsey, 21, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Cheranda Rita Mooney, 36, arrested on Fairview Road.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Finis Jay Randolph, 52, arrested on Fairview Road.
Negotiating worthless instrument: Brian Todd Reeling, 53, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: James Wallace Reid, 28, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Aggravated assault-non-family (strong arm): Blake Douglas Richardson, 28, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
5/4
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: Stacey Denise Armstrong, 44, arrested at Winston County Jail.
Possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; attempting to elude a police officer; exceeding reasonable road speed: Douglas Lee Bolding, 39, arrested on County Road 1843.
Failure to appear- escape, second degree: Kim Marie Campbell, 48, arrested on Railroad Avenue.
Failure to appear- speeding/70+ mph-interstate highway; identity theft: David Lee Horton, 61, arrested on I-65/Exit 310.
Assault-Harassment: Elton Wade Jones, 59, arrested on County Road 1148.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Kimberly Roshell Lambert, 43, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Criminal trespassing, enters/remains on premises: Kasey Bradshaw, 33, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Criminal trespassing, enters/remains on premises: Paul Edward Denney, Jr., 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Justin Cody Mann, 32, arrested in Cullman County.
Failure to appear- driver’s license not in possession: Terry Dewayne Quinn, 54, arrested on Hwy. 91.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Christy McAnnalley Palmer, 48, arrested at Walkers Building Supply.
Probation violation- drug trafficking: Annie Ruth Wood, 53, arrested in Cullman.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): William Yarbrough III, 32, arrested in Trimble.
5/5
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Jamie Rae Adkins, 37, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Probation violation- obstruction-governmental operations: John Blake Creamer, 24, arrested at Cullman Courthouse.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): Caleb Ethan Cruce, 19, arrested on County Road 490.
Probation violation- theft of property, second degree, $1500-$2500: Thomas Anthony Gold, 54, arrested while on probation.
Failure to register vehicle; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving while license suspended; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag; drunk/addict in possession of a firearm: Michael Chayne Perry, 40, arrested at the St. Clair County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Kenneth Lee Swain, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Courthouse.
Public intoxication; failure to appear-driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Nicholas Wayne Oden, 33, arrested on Hwy. 157.
5/6
Domestic violence, third degree; harassing communications: Kala Grace Noneaker, 32, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Dallas Jordan Riddle, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree; theft of an article from an auto: William Yarbrough III, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/7
Failure to appear- expired license: Steven Bradley Hoff, 44, arrested at Decatur Police Department.
Simple assault (family): Baylee Michelle Shedd, 24, arrested on County Road 1716.
5/8
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft): Jeremy Keith Anders, 29, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Disorderly conduct/disturbing the peace: Zackary Wayne Cordes, 23, arrested at Smith Lake.
Minor in possession of alcohol: Joshua Colton Gilley, 18, arrested on County Road 1223.
Probation violation- illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Cristal Joyce Shelnutt, 40, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
5/9
Shoplifting, less than $500: Dawson Chance Fowler, 21, arrested at Stuckey’s.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts; resisting arrest: Matthew Cambron Morris, 36, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Grand Jury- receiving stolen vehicle: James Casey Nelson, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/10
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Steven Isaac Chandler, 32, arrested on County Road 216.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kristen Allyce Denney, 32, arrested on County Road 216.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense: Gerald Matthew Fields, 42, arrested in Cullman County.
Failure to appear- no seat belt: Joseph Mark James, 40, arrested on County Road 160.
Possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Haylee Dawn Ragsdale, 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: AnnMarie Watts, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
5/11
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; motion to revoke bond- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous: Adam Nicholas Ryan Baldwin, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Emily Kristen Bigham, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): William Gerald Cox, 50, arrested on County Road 1669.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Carl Vernon Evans, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Aggravated child abuse (family), two counts; simple child abuse (family): Kered Evan Hulsey, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled, two counts: Barry Colbert McGinnis, 58, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; violation of a release order- possession of burglary tools: Daniel Scott Smith, 27, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Alexis Bethany Marie Villa, 19, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft: Matthew Ryan Wallace, 33, arrested at Bullock Department of Corrections.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended, two counts; no seat belt: Aaron Robert Weaver, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, second degree; swindle/home repair; theft miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; failure to appear- swindle/home repair; theft-miscellaneous, $1500-$2500; operating a vehicle with insurance: Daniel Sean Williams, 35, arrested at Jones Chapel Dollar General.
5/12
Fraudulent use of credit/debit card, two counts: Sheneika L. Clay, 37, or McCalla, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree, three counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; theft of property, fourth degree: Zackary J. Lay, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; running a red light; insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: Daniel J. Hays, 45, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 715.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; switched tag, two counts; driving while license revoked; insurance violation; littering: Jonathan S. Burns, 41, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Matthew E. Hale, 47, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Ronald D. Gray, Jr., 29, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 31 S.
Receiving stolen property; burglary, third degree: Jean Claud S. Williams, 30, of Cullman, arrested on 6th Avenue NE.
