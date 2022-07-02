Cullman City Schools are having no difficulty filling positions that Superintendent Kyle Kalloff said are some of the most difficult to find educators for at the moment.
During the June 30 board meeting, Kalloff said that during a recent statewide superintendent meeting many administrators had made mention that math, special education and science teachers were in particular high demand. Despite this the CCS Board of Education welcomed six special education teachers and one math teacher to the district's staff.
In other business the board:
• Approved a stipend for $125 for Jade Fitzgerald and Lucy Michaus-Lejarazo to attend professional develpmental training on May 23.
• Approved a stipend for employees to attend either a full day or a half day of medication training.
• Granted the Child Nutrition Program staff and substitutes to have extended work days on an as needed basis for the Seamless Summer Feeding program.
• Approved the Memorandum of Agreement for Patricia Culpepper with ALSDE/ARI.
• Approved the contract with Sharon Drake to assist the Technology Department with various technology projects and assisting the Technology Integration Specialist in professional development of teachers and staff.
• Approved the contract with Jackie Kinney to provide Federal Program Coordinator services from July 1-December 31.
• Approved the contract with Christy Free to provide "Zones of Regulation" training on June 10.
• Approved the contract with Krista Johnson to provide Match Coach summer duties from June 15-August 4.
• Approved the contract with Tonya McCravy to provide 504 related duties from July 1-30.
• Approved the preliminary TEAMS contract of one year for the following teachers: Michael Crocker, Jonathan Brett Hazelrigs, Elizabeht Pylant, John Drake, Kelsey Williams, Aaron Avery, Meagan Cagle and Heather Carter.
• Approved the advanced TEAMS contract of three years for Shelia Carlin and Tonia Broussard.
• Approved the advanced TEAMS contract of five years for the following teachers: Michelle Greenlee, Vicki Leann Evans, Kim Graves and Emily Ray.
• Approved the contract (to be retroactive) with Marci Watts to assist with Head Start enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year between June 15-July 33.
• Approved the contract with Lois Bice to assist with Head Start enrollment for the 2022-2-23 school year between July 5-August 31.
• Approved the contract between Cullman City Head Start and Susan Martin Hauk to provide mental health consultation services from September 1, 2022-May 31, 2023.
• Approved the Community Partnership Agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Dr. Emily Che Flores for vision screening for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the community partnership agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Dr. Katie Stidham to provide dental screening for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the community partnership agreement between Cullman City Head Start and Dr. James Thomas of Alabama Urgent Care and Specialty Clinic to provide TB screening for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the communtiy partnership agreement between Cullman City Head Start and TAmmy Cornelius, CRNP of Cullman Primary Care to provide health examinations for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the revision for Head Start Policy number PO-HRM01.
• Approved the salary schedule for the Technology Integration Specialist.
• Approved the Accounts Payable Associate's job description and salary schedule.
• Approved the job description of the Career Coach.
• Approved the job description of Cullman City Primary School STEM teacher.
• Awarded bid for Cullman High School custodial services.
• Accepted the following resignations: Erica Rutherford (Elementary Curriculum and Federal Programs Coordinator), Karen Allbritten (Custodian at Cullman High School), Perry Allbritten (Custodian at Cullman High School), Nina Moss (Special Education Teacher at Cullman High School), Joy Kilgo (Accounts payable Bookkeeper at the Central Office) and Josh Hembree (Mathematics Teacher at Cullman High School).
• Accepted the following transfers: Karla Rodrigez- Transfer from HS Interpreter/FSW (7 hr/day) to HS Interpreter/FSW (7.5 hr/day), Erika Lee- Transfer from HS PFCE Manager (7 hr/day) to HS PFCE Manager (7.5 hr/day), Tera Thomas- Transfer from HS Education Manager/Coach (203 days) to HS Education Manager/Coach (208 days), Heather Battles- Transfer from HS ERSEA/Mental Health Manager (187 days, 7 hr/day) to HS ERSEA/Mental Health Manager (208 days, 7.5 hr/day), Jade Fitzgerald- HS Teacher (175 days) to HS Teacher (187 days), Lucero Michaus-Lejarazo- HS Teacher (175 days) to HS Teacher (187 days),Kayla Aaron- HS Instructional Assistant (175 days) to HS Instructional Assistant (187 days), Kayla Rogers- HS Instructional Assistant (175 days) to HS Instructional Assistant (187 days), Marci Watts - PFCE Assistant at Cullman City Head Start to Family Services Manager at Cullman City Head Start, LeAnn West- Instructional Assistant (4 hr/day) at West Elementary School to Instructional Assistant (6.5 hr/day) at West Elementary School, Brooke Olvey- CCS Itinerant Substitute to K-1 Teacher at Cullman City Primary School, Tonya McCravy - Speech Language Pathologist at West Elementary School to 504 Specialist/Interventionist at Cullman City Schools, Madison Crenshaw- Teacher at Cullman City Primary School to 8th Grade Math Teacher at Cullman Middle School for the 2022-2023 school year only.
• Approved the conditional employment for the following personnel: April Jochum (Special Education Teacher at Cullman City Primary School), Jamie Hampton (Special Education Teacher at East Elementary), Leslie Pouliot (Special Education Teacher at East Elementary), Emilee Alexander (Math Teacher at Cullman High School), Barbara Hendrix (Special Education at Cullman High School), April Shadix (Special Education Instructional Assistant at Cullman High School), Stephanie Childers (Long-term Substitute Teacher at Cullman City Head Start), Patricia Johnson (Pre-K Teacher at Cullman City Head Start), Brooklyn Browning (Special Education Instructional Assistant)
• Rescinded the retirement of Patricia Culpepper.
Approved the annual contract renewal for athletic supplements for the following: Oscar Glasscock (Head Football Coach), Stu Stuedemean (Head Boys Basketball Coach), Lawayne Morton (Head • Softball Coach) and Brent Patterson (Head Baseball Coach).
• Approved the supplemental resignation for Nina Moss (Middle School Girls Basketball Assistant Coach and Golf Assistant Coach).
• Approved the leave of absence request of Jade Fitzgerald from August 5-December 20 to complete student teaching for teaching certification.