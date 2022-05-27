In its final meeting for the 2022 school year, Cullman City Schools welcomed the educators that will be joining schools as they prepare the year ahead.
Newly appointed Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle briefly introduced the teachers set to join her at the high school and announced their positions.
Molly Gambrill is set to the English language/arts and Donna Brunetti —who Tuggle included holds a degree in ocean sciences— will teach science.
Tuggle also announced the return of Jonathan Hayes to his former position as girls’ head basketball coach.
The also newly appointed Cullman City Primary School Principal Elizabeth Shaddix welcomed Bailey Beckman, who will teach kindergarten and first grade. Including that Beckman came highly recommended and that each previous employer contacted for references “begged to have her back.”
In other business the board:
Approved the contract with Eagle Pro, LLC to provide air quality improvements to West Elementary School.
Waived the non-resident student tuition for children of employees, effective the 2022-2023 school year.
Approved the $15,000 Term Life AD&D Insurance Policy for all active, full-time employees, effective July 1.
Granted permission to conduct a Head Start and Kindergarten “camp” at CCPS on August 10 and 11.
Approved the contract with North Alabama Agriplex from August 1, 2022 to July 31, 2023 to provide curriculum and instruction for outdoor classrooms at East and West Elementary as well as CCPS.
Approved the contract with Bryan Patrick to provide aide/support during summer school at Cullman High School.
Approved the contracts with the following teachers to provide Aspiring Admin Internship services at East Elementary School: Heather Carter, Brandon Dingler and Joseph McPhillips.
Surplussed outdated textbooks from Cullman High School.
Approved for the CHS HOSA Club to travel to the International HOSA conference in Nashville, TN from June 22-June 26.
Approved the CHS Varsity Volleyball team to attend a training camp at the University of Louisville in Louisville, KY from July 9-July 12.
Approved the retirement of CCPS Special Education Teacher Kathryn Privett.
Accepted the resignations of Michelle Herrera, Bailey Battles, Linda Purkey, Mary Hartline, Cindy Bales and William “Samuel” Patterson.
Approved the conditional employment of: Melissa Wright (Student Services Secretary/Bookkeeper at the central office), Roman Shields (Temporary Part-time Maintenance Helper), Jonathan Haynes (Part-time Adjunct STEM Technologies Instructor), Donna Brunetti (CHS Science Teacher), Molly Gambrill (CHS English Language Arts Teacher), Rachel Carden (East Elementary General Education Teacher), Jacob Baker (Special Education Instructional Aide), Caleigh Anderson (Special Education Instructional Aide) and Bailey Beckman (CCPS Kindergarten and First Grade Teacher)
Approved the principal contracts for Shaddix and Tuggle.
Approved the coaching responsibilities for Jason Johnsey (CHS Assistant Boys Basketball Coach) and Will Drake (CHS Head Varsity Boys Soccer Coach).
Approved the resignations of Athletic Supplements for Mary Hartline for both National Honor Society and Girls Varsity Assitant Basketball Coach.
Approved the coaching contract for Hayes.