The Cullman City Board of Education met Tuesday at Cullman City Primary School for its first regularly scheduled meeting of the school year with several of the school’s students and faculty receiving recognition by the board.
CCS Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff recognized CCPS kindergarten student Kasseus Coleman for his bravery and perseverance when receiving a chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant from his brother to treat sickle cell anemia ... all before beginning kindergarten.
“Mrs. [Harper] Marshall [Kasseus’ teacher] describes Kasseus as a precious student. She goes on to say that anyone who is around him, loves him,” Kallhoff said.
CCPS music education teacher Tyler Skinner and school secretary M’Kori Johnson were were recognized for their work. Brody Hopper and Brady Vest from the Cullman High School Bass Fishing Team were also recognized on their second place finish in the 2022 Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School National Championship.
The board received an update on the progress to capital improvement projects, at CCPS and Cullman Middle School, from Brian McCarley representing Lemoine Construction Management. McCarley said that work completed at CCPS included the installation of stem walls and steel columns for the storm shelter. Underground rough-in for the new kitchen area and concrete masonry walls have also been completed. Interior renovation to the existing building is scheduled to begin in November.
At CMS the new parking area has been paved and the foundation and concrete slab have been installed. McCarley said that masonry walls are beginning to go up, along with the electrical raceways within them.
CCPS has a scheduled completion date of Jan. 4, 2024 and CMS has a scheduled completion date of Oct. 9, 2024.
In other business, the board:
• Approved of summer work paid to Lucas McCollum by Alabama Farmers Federation Grant.
• Approved the contract with Kevin Wilson to provide Truancy Officer services.
• Approved the contract with Dorinda Steele to provide NBCT Meeting Supervisor services.
• Approved the contract with Mary Stidham to provide custodial services.
• Approved the contract with Sue Melvin to provide Homebound services.
• Approved the contract with Erica Ball to provide achievement, intellectual, and development, and other evaluations.
• Approved the contract with Karla Rodriguez to provide translating/interpreting services.
• Approved the contract with The Learning Tree, Inc. to provide consultation services.
• Approved the contract with The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind for interpreter services.
• Approved the contract with Brooks’ Place to provide services to CCS long-term alternative school, Turning Point.
• Approved the contract with Brooks’ Place to provide mental health services.
• Approved the contract with ENT Associates of Alabama, PC for Audiological services.
• Approved the independent contractor agreement with Imagine Applied Behavioral Analysis, LLC.
• Approved the contract with Behavioral Pediatric Institute of Alabama for school consultation and evaluations.
• Approved the interagency agreement between CCS and Family Support Services, LLC.
• Approved the contract with Rhithm to provide five access protocols for district admins to Rhithm Insights.
• Approved the contract with Bridges Behavior Therapy and Consulting Agreement to provide behavior analytic services.
• Approved the contract with Beth Wooten to provide Auditory-Verbal Therapy.
• Approved the service agreement between Milestones Behavior Group, Inc. and Cullman City Board of Education.
• Approved the contract with Brandi Outzen to provide clerical support services.
• Approved for the CHS FCCLA club to attend the National FCCLA cluster meeting in Columbus, Ohio November 10-13, 2022.
• Surplussed twenty-five out of date copies of “The Developing Child” textbook.
• Accepted the resignations of Bella Wooten (Extended Day Instructional Assistant at CCPS) and Bella Carroll (Extended Day Instructional Assistant at CCPS).
• Approved the transfer of Jorie Johnson from Child Nutrition Program Worker at CCPS to Special Education Instructional Assistant.
• Approved the conditional employment of Karla King (Head Start Instructional Assistant) and Tonja Kay (Child Nutrition Program Worker).
• Approved the following supplements: Tere Kelly (Yearbook Sponsor at West Elementary), Jennifer Tidwell (Technology Assistant at West Elementary), Caroline Burress (Webmaster at West Elementary), Robin Cook (Cross Country Assistant Coach at CMS), and Caroline Lundsford (Golf Assitant at CCS).