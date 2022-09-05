With the first day of school behind them, the Cullman City Board of Education planned for the upcoming fiscal year by hearing the first public presentation of its proposed yearly budget.
Without factoring in the construction costs being used for the capitol improvement projects currently underway at Cullman Middle and Cullman City Primary Schools, the bulk of the budget is slotted to provide the salaries of the district’s instructional personnel. This totals just under $25 million and makes up 65 percent of the budget.
This is, in part, due to a state mandated 4 percent pay increase to all CCS employees. In July the board approved what they described as a “$1 million local investment” which provides teachers an additional 2 percent pay increase and between 5-15 percent for support staff.
In addition to the increase in salaries, each teacher also will receive an additional $200 for the use of student materials. This will bring the total to $900 per teacher compared to the $700 from last year’s budget.
The largest source of funding for this year’s budget will come from state funds. The state is providing $22.8 million, while $16.8 million will come from locally sourced funds. $9 million in federal funds are also calculated into the budget.
The board will hold the second public hearing of the budget reading on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 4 p.m. in the Central Office Board Room.
In other business the board:
• Approved Heather Livingston to drive a band truck to band performances.
• Approved a contract with BSN Sports.
• Approved the retirement of Sandi Allred (Instructional Assistant at Cullman City Primary School).
• Accepted the resignation of Cheyenne Sharp (Child Nutrition Program Worker).
• Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel: Vickie Buckelew (Child Nutrition Program Worker), Leslie Dawson (Child Nutrition Program Operations Associate), Hope Bowen (Extended Day Program Assistant), and Jennifer Aguilar-Contreas (Extended Day Program Assistant).
• Approved supplements for Chad Shannon (Cullman Middle School Softball assistant coach) and Bre Turner (Cullman High School Dance Team coach).
• Approved an FMLA extension through Sept. 6 for Amy Emmert.