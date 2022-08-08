As Cullman City Schools students returned to their classrooms Thursday, the Cullman City Board of Education held a meeting to approve a list of personnel items in preparation for the new school year.
In the meeting the board:
Approved the retirement of Phyllis Skinner (Child Nutrition Worker).
Accepted the resignations of Carol Murphy (Special Education Assistant at Cullman City Primary School) and Brittany Bledsoe (Child Nutrition Worker).
Approved the following transfers: Tera Thomas (from Education Manager at Cullman City Head Start to Reading Intervention Teacher at Cullman City Primary School), Lindsay Harris (from 3rd Grade Teacher at West Elementary to ARI Reading Coach at West Elementary), and Theresa Kelly (from 2nd Grade Teacher at West Elementary to Library Media Specialist at West Elementary).
Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel: Brooklyn Browning (Extended Day Program Assistant at Cullman City Primary School), Emiley Beckman (Extended Day Program Assistant at Cullman City Primary School), Raegan Stephens (Extended Day Program Assistant at Cullman City Primary School), Cheyenne Sharp (Child Nutrition Program Worker), Mallory Armstrong (Child Nutrition Program Worker), and Jacob Baker (Extended Day Program Teacher at East Elementary).
Approved a supplement for Nina Jones for her role as Scholars Bowl Team Coach.
Approved the transfer of Kristina Kallhoff from Part-time Teacher at East Elementary to Third Grade Teacher at West Elementary.
Approved the conditional employment of Kayse Fondren (General Education Teacher at East Elementary) and Madeline Files (General Education Teacher at West Elementary).
Approved a SGA Supplement for Kristina Kallhoff at East Elementary for the 2021-2022 school year.