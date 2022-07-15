Cullman City Schools are following the lead of Alabama State lawmakers and adding what they are describing as a “$1 million local investment” to the record $8.3 billion state education budget.
When it takes effect Oct. 1, the state budget will give teachers with less than nine years experience a 4 percent pay increase. Those with more experience will receive between 5 and 21 percent based upon the length of their career, with pay increases to now rise annually as opposed to every three years.
All employees, including aides, support staff, janitorial and child nutrition Program workers, will benefit from the locally implemented pay increase. Substitute teachers will also be receiving a 25 percent increase in pay from $75 per day to $100. While the board voted to increase the daily rates for substitute teachers to $125 last year; this was only a temporary measure to recruit teachers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to pay increases, the CCS Board of Education will be subtracting a day from its previous 188 day work calendar with no decrease in pay.
Earlier this summer, the board also elected to remove any out-of-district tuition fees from any full-time CCS employee and began supplying a free, $15,000 life insurance policy to all full-time employees.
“These locally funded increases will be permanent, as an annual continuous commitment. It is our hope that this is only the beginning, that future budgets will allow for additional commitments as well,” Kallhoff said.
In other business the board:
• Accepted the monthly financial statements and cash balance/bank reconciliations for May 2022.
• Approved the 2022-2023 salary schedules.
• Approved the revised Career Coach job description and salary schedule.
• Approved the contract with Susan Nesmith to provide part-time EL Teacher services beginning August 4 and ending May 26, 2023.
• Approved the contract with Susan Nesmith to provide clerical duties as needed from July 11-June 30, 2023.
• Approved the recommendation to terminate a contract with Sharon Tidmore.
• Approved the prices for breakfast and lunch for the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved a stipend for a half-day Special Education Law Training.
• Approved a stipend for ELA Training for implementing the newly adopted Harcourt textbook curriculum.
• Approved a stipend for math pacing guides and grading parameters.
• Approved a stipend for Performance Matters Training.
• Approved a stipend for ELA Pacing Guides training.
• Approved a stipend for AMSTI training.
• Approved a contract with Haley Chambers to provide music education for Head Start and Pre-K classrooms August 1-May 31, 2023.
• Approved a contract with Paige Hanson to provide physical education for Head Start and Pre-K classrooms from August 1-May 31, 2023.
• Approved a contract with Susan Cooper to provide Special Education training beginning July 15-August 4.
• Approved a contract with Lois Bice to provide Extended Day Program services beginning July 15-May 31, 2023.
• Approved revisions to the 2022-2023 academic calendar.
• Approved revisions to the Student Code of Conduct.
• Approved to salvage seven tricycles and five wheelbarrows that are in fair/poor condition or are inoperable from Head Start.
• Accepted the following resignations: Margaret Baker (Speech Language Pathologist at Cullman City Primary School), Emily Allen (Third Grade Teacher at East Elementary), Ronda Smith (Dyslexia Interventionist at East and West Elementary), Ronald Jacobs (Groundskeeper/Custodian at Cullman High School), Charolette Hood (Child Nutrition Program Worker for CCS) and Kimberly Ricks (Child Nutrition Program Worker at West Elementary).
• Approved the following transfers: Blakeley Burns (from second grade teacher at East Elementary to Dyslexia Intervention Teacher at East and West Elementary) and Janey Ray (from Bookkeeper at East Elementary to Accounts Payable Associate at CCS Central Office.
• Approved the conditional employment for the following: Angelia McAfee (Long-term Substitute Teacher at West Elementary), Deborah Lowrey (Special Education Instructional Assistant for Cullman City Schools), Rylee Baker (Special Education Instructional Assistant for Cullman City Schools), Amanda Moody (K-1 Teacher at Cullman City Primary School) and Tiffany Hagan (Speech Language Pathologist at Cullman City Primary School.
• Approved basketball coaching responsibilities for Allen Green.