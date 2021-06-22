When it comes to art, inspiration can come from anywhere. For Cullman City Primary School student Wilson Carter, he only had to look as far as the name at the top of his classroom.
Wilson, who just finished kindergarten at CCPS, won first place this year in the Alabama State Superintendent Art Show in the K-2 grade division for his piece “Fauvist Elephant,” a plump, multicolored elephant painting shining with every color of the rainbow.
The genesis for the piece?
“I was in the elephant class,” Wilson said, referencing his class mascot at CCPS. “I wanted it to be colorful instead of just one color. I couldn’t even believe that I won. I thought I would lose!”
Wilson was one of two Cullman City Schools students to place in the statewide art contest, alongside Cullman High School’s Whitley Lawson, who placed third in the 9-10th grade division with a charcoal portrait. Student artwork is judged on originality, technical skill, expression of personal style and composition.
“I am so very proud of both of my students,” CCPS & CHS art and photography teacher Elizabeth Miller said. “Wilson is so creative and shows so much potential. Whitley is so talented to be able to create such a flawless portrait at her age. When I heard the news I was overjoyed! There are always so many entries from other talented students with just a handful of winners, so as a teacher I try to remind myself to think realistically when waiting for the results, but I also wasn’t shocked when I got the news. They both undoubtedly deserve these awards.”
The winning students received a ribbon, certificate, two sketchbooks, and color pencils as a prize.
“We are so proud of our arts program in Cullman City Schools,” Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff said. “From the excellent instructors, to the extremely talented students showcasing their skills, we were so glad to see some of our promising young artists earn these accolades.”
