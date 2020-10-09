Local nonprofit organizations and fire departments were the recipients of more than $80,000 in grant funds from the Cullman County Community Development Commission Friday morning.
After making their grant requests and being approved during the CCCDC’s last meeting on Sept. 29, each recipient of the grants officially got their funding during a check presentation at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
The CCCDC awards grants to community organizations every quarter using funds from the Tennessee Valley Authority and beer tax revenues, and a total of $86,000 was awarded to nine nonprofits and fire departments during this round of funding.
Before presenting the checks to the assembled group, CCCDC Chairman Champ Crocker made sure to note the members of the rest of the Commission’s board, and said they are all volunteers who work tirelessly to make sure local organizations get the funding they need.
The CCCDC’s members are the Cullman Sheriff’s Office’s Bradley Williams, former Cullman County Economic Development Director Cherrie Haney, Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse manager Josh Speakman and former Gold Ridge Fire Chief Joe Golden.
Crocker also pointed out that all of the recipients of the grant funding are nonprofits who are working to better Cullman County, and many of those who work for those organizations are also volunteers who give up their own time to do so.
“You work with these organizations and you seek this money in order to better the community you live in,” he said.
Grants awarded Friday included:
$12,000 to The Link of Cullman County for the Volunteers in Public Schools program
$12,000 for new hoses for the Hanceville Fire Department
$12,000 for equipment for the Garden City Fire Department
$8,000 for a new trailer and accessories for Cullman County People Against a Littered State
$12,000 for Hope Horses barn expansion
$12,000 for radios and automated external defibrillators for Holly Pond Fire and Rescue
$12,000 for Victims’ Services to help get its building up to fire codes, which were updated last year
$12,000 for Cullman Caring for Kids for Child Abuse Awareness Month materials
$6,000 for the Cullman Veterans Day program set for Nov. 7 at Cullman Regional Airport
A link to learn more about the organization and to apply for a grant can be found at Cullman County’s website at co.cullman.al.us.
