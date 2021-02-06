Nine local schools, organizations and governmental entities were awarded more than $98,000 in grant funding Thursday night during the Cullman County Community Development Commission’s quarterly meeting.
The CCCDC meets every few months to consider grant requests from schools, community organizations, fire departments and other nonprofits. The grants are limited to a maximum of $12,000 and requestors can only submit one application in a 12-month period. The grants must fall in the categories of education, economic and community development, conservation or fire protection. Funding for the grants comes from the Tennessee Valley Authority and beer tax revenues.
Before the commission began considering the grants Thursday night, Chairman Champ Crocker reported that the CCCDC had $202,433.94 in its account. Because the commission always leaves around $100,000 in its account, that meant there was around $102,000 available for this round of funding, he said.
After approving the nine requests totaling $98,225, the commission agreed to hold off on any more spending this quarter because the remaining requests would have gone over the $102,000 limit. Any requests that weren’t considered Thursday night will remain on the list for consideration when the CCCDC meets again in a few months.
This round of grant funds included:
$12,000 to the Town of Baileyton for an electrical meter for the town’s park.
$12,000 to the Vinemont-Providence Fire Department for eight sets of turnout gear.
$8,000 to VFW Post 2214 to fund 10 local veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder to receive medical treatment.
$12,000 to the United Way of Cullman County to support its 19 partner programs.
$12,000 to St. Bernard Prep School to pay for technology and infrastructure for virtual learning.
$12,000 to Vinemont High School for outdoor seating for COVID-19 safety.
$12,000 to the Guy Hunt Library in Holly Pond to purchase science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics resources.
$12,000 to the Tom Bevill Library in Colony to purchase a conference table, chairs, a projector and projector screen.
$6,225 to the Town of Berlin to go towards the purchase of 500 NOAA weather radios for town residents.
After approving the grants, Crocker announced that Thursday’s meeting would his last as chairman of the CCCDC after he was recently appointed to the Cullman County Industrial Development Board.
He said that over his last two years as chairman, the CCCDC has had the privilege of awarding more than $1 million in grant funding to nearly 100 projects around Cullman County, and he has been happy to work with the county’s legislative delegation and the other members of the CCCDC to help accomplish that.
“Certainly I appreciate the privilege honor to serve on this, and I look forward to good things in the future,” he said.
The rest of the CCCDC’s members are former Cullman County Economic Development Director Cherrie Haney, Brandin’ Iron Steakhouse manager and Saving Forgotten Warriors board member Josh Speakman and former Gold Ridge Fire Chief Joe Golden.
