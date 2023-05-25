Fresh on the heels of a successful graduation weekend, the Cullman County Board of Education welcomed a packed house to its central office on Tuesday, May 23, where roughly 100 students were recognized at the final meeting of the 2022-2023 school year.
Board member Wayne Myrex aptly noted that he “could see a lot of blue” in the crowd as the students and their families crowded into the conference room and spilling over into the building’s main lobby. His observation came from the four rows of Cold Springs students, making up the first two groups of students to be recognized.
Cold Springs Varsity Girls Basketball Coach Tammy West, who has brought home four state titles during her career with the Lady Eagles, described her 2A State Championship runner-up team from this season as a “joy to everyone who was able to watch them play” and said earning the second place spot this year was as memorable as any in her career.
“Every time I look at that red map, I smile. I actually think that map probably means as much to me or more than any of the blue maps we’ve ever received because of this group of girls,” West said.
Also from Cold Springs, the boys and girls track teams were praised for an extensive list of titles. Across the three divisions of cross county, indoor and outdoor, the group held four of the 11 state championship titles recognized by the board on Tuesday. The boys team was noted as being one of only eight teams in the state’s history to have earned the “triple crown” of ranking first in each category. In addition to their state titles, the group collectively also earned three county championships, four sectional championships and one state championship runner-up title.
In response to Cold Springs board representative Myrex’s previously mentioned statement, board member Mike Graves — who represents Vinemont — said, “That’s okay, you’ll see the red in just a bit,” which proved to be accurate as archery teams from each Vinemont school entered the room. Between the elementary, middle and high school teams, the group also collected four state titles as well as a slew of national recognitions.
- Vinemont Elementary — State IBO Champions, State Bullseye runner-ups, 20th in IBO and 16th in Bullseye at nationals.
- Vinemont Middle — State IBO runner ups and 3rd place in Bullseye and 17th in IBO and 12th in Bullseye at nationals.
- Vinemont High — IBO and Bullseye state champions and 5th in IBO and 9th in Bullseye at nationals.
The board also named both the boys and girls All County Soccer teams, comprised of athletes from West Point and Fairview.
Girls: Kyli Armistead (West Point), Carrington Chambers (Fairview), Georgia Metrock (West Point), Taide Tizapa (Fairview), Kaedince Cagle (West Point), Janaleigh Galvin (Fairview), Evelyn Olvera (Fairview), Sydney Carpentier (West Point), Hope Lee (West Point), Emily Pecina (Fairview) and Amelia Ward (West Point).
Boys: Jesus Avalos (Fairview), Jonaton Diaz (Fairview), Theo Odoux (Fairview), Jacob Bencze (West Point), Joel Guzman (West Point), Octavio Resendiz (Fairview), Kolby Clifton (West Point), Adrian Lopez (Fairview), Omar Segundo (West Point), Josh Shannon (West Point) and Jude Walker (West Point).
In addition to athletic achievements, the board also recognized the accomplishments of several academic teams.
For the second consecutive year the Hanceville Math Team were named Division III State Champions and once again earned $1,000 scholarship to the University of North Alabama. It was mentioned how none of the members from this year’s team had been seniors, increasing the likelihood for a third consecutive win in the 2024 tournament.
The West Point Scholars’ Bowl Team also received its well earned recognition. The team has become known as local academic heavyweights and lived up that reputation throughout its undefeated 2023 season. The Warriors were named county tournament champions for the 11th year in a row as well as being named Alabama Scholastic Competition Association JV District Champions and ASCA State Champions. The team finished the year by ranking 8th in the nation at the National Academic Quiz Tournament.
Students from the cosmetology, carpentry and industrial maintenance departments at the Cullman Area Technology Academy also earned a hefty amount of gold and silver medals during the Alabama Skills USA competition. Ally Banks and John Paul Krassick both earned individual gold medals. Banks in the cosmetology action skills category and Krassick for industrial maintenance related technical math. Carpentry group titles were earned in both the career pathways showcase and community service events as well as a silver medal in the promotional bulletin board event.