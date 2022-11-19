The Cullman County Board of Education experienced a larger than usual crowd to witness the several awards and recognitions given out at its Nov. 17 meeting.
The CCBOE Superintendent Shane Barnette presented two parents and one teacher with the district’s E5 Exceptional Award at its Thursday meeting. Randy Burks was recognized for the work he does to build the community of Holly Pond with his podcast “Around the Pond,” and Brian Sharp was described as a “de-facto employee” by the staff of Hanceville Schools for volunteering his time to perform maintenance and handy-man services at the Hanceville campuses. Fairview Middle School teacher Sara Allen was presented with the E5 award for “going above and beyond, to not only teach her students science skills, but also teaching them life skills as well.”
The board also recognized the following Future Farmers of America students from Holly Pond for their accomplishments at the North Alabama State Fair FFA Steer Event:
Rex
- Harrison — Champion AOB Continental Heifer, 4th Overall Breeding Heifer, 3rd Place Senior Premier Exhibitor.
Evan
- Roden — Champion Maine-Anjou Heifer, 5th Overall Breeding Heifer, Overall Senior Showmanship; Ewe Reserve Champion, Senior Showman 4th Overall Senior Supreme Competitor, Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe, Grand Champion Purebred Ewe, and Middle Weight Reserve Champion Market Lamb and Elected as Vice-President of the Alabama Junior Lamb Board.
Ethan
- Tapscott — Class Winner Shorthorn Division, Reserve Supreme Senior Competitor.
Ty
- Harrison — Class Winner AOB Division
Mattie
- Wood — Grand Champion Market Goat, 3rd in Senior Showmanship and 3rd Supreme Competitor.
The board also nominated and elected the members who will begin to serve as President and Vice-President of the Board in January 2023. Shane Rusk nominated Kenny Brockman to serve as President, and Brockman nominated Gene Sullins to serve as Vice-President. Heath Allbright nominated Mike Graves to serve as Vice-President, but Graves withdrew his name from consideration.
In other business the board:
- Approved a request from Fairview High School to pay Tracy Means $2,500 for assisting with all volleyball programs, paid by Fairview High School Volleyball Boosters.
- Approved a request from Vinemont High School to pay Roy Todd Johnson $1,500 for 2022-2023 Athletic Director duties associated with winter/spring sports, paid by local school funds.
- Approved a request from Vinemont High School to pay the following coaches for extra work with the varsity football program: Anthony Pace ($500), Michael Williams ($300), David Stokes ($750), Robert Erik Runge ($500), Phillip Stephen Robinson ($750).
- Approved a request from Vinemont High School to pay Crystal Mayo $900 for working the volleyball concession stand, paid by Vinemont Volleyball funds.
- a request from West Point Middle School to pay Joshua Davis $1,200 for 2022-2023 Athletic Director duties, paid by local school funds.
- Approved a request from West Point Middle School to pay the following coaches for extra duties associated with coaching football for the 2022-2023 season, paid by local school funds: Tyler Morgan ($500), Paul Quattlebaum ($500), and William Tidwell ($1,00).
- Approved for Stephanie Bagwll and Averie Harris to be designated as substitutes for the After hours program at Welti Elementary.
- Approved for the following Before and After School Tutors to be paid $40 per hour: Jennifer Westfall (Holly Pond High School), Rober Cogle, and Emily Davis (Vinemont Middle School).
- Approved a request from the Child Nutrition Program for Melanie Lee (Vinemont) and Diana Sims (West Point Middle) to work the At-Risk program as needed.
- Approved an out-of-state field trip requests from Good Hope High School for the cheerleading team to attend the UCA Cheer Competition in Jackson, Miss. on Dec. 3, and to attend the Nationals Com
- petition in Orlando, Fla. on Feb. 10.
- Approved the out of state field trip request from Holly Pond High School for the cheerleading team to attend the UCA Cheer Competition in Gatlinburg, Tenn. on Dec. 3 and 4.
- Approved an out-of-state field trip request from Fairview High School for the Varsity Boys Basketball team to attend a basketball tournament in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. of Dec. 27.
- Approved to open a new checking account for Fairview Middle School.
- Approved the Eagle Pro, LLC’s base bid of $314,000,000 with an alternate bid of $410,100,000 for performing mechanical upgrades to the Child Development Center.
- Approved a request from the Cullman County Education Support Professionals for two days professional leave for the following elected delegates to attend the 2022 AEA Delegate Assembly in Montgomery on Dec. 1 — Dec. 3: Rodney Turner, Rena’ Watson, Lavonne Osborne, Emily Blankenship, Carol Cline, Sheila Mitchell, Keith Kugler, and Brandy Jett.