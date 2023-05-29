During its final meeting of the 2022-2023 school year, the Cullman County Board of Education prepared for the upcoming summer season and made some last minute recognitions last Tuesday, May 23.
As is its usual practice, the CCBOE awarded its E5 Exceptional Service Award to Leah Drauch and Jena Mayo after their nomination from fellow faculty members.
The CCBOE also made up for the absence of Hanceville Middle School student Stephen Briscoe from last months meeting. In April, the board said it planned to grant Briscoe the award for his first place finish in the statewide spelling bee, making him the second student in the district’s history to continue on to compete at the national level. While the award is typically reserved for employees, Superintendent Shane Barnette told Briscoe on Tuesday, “I think being the second person in 90 years to do this makes you pretty exceptional in my book.”
Parkside Counselor Kim Crumbley was also recognized for being named as a Recognized ASCA Model Program winner.
In other business the board:
Approved the following summer workers:
- Aliyah Ryan (Holly Pond)
- Carson Ryan (Holly Pond)
- Luis Arreguin-Manriquez (Maintenance)
- William Brown (Maintenance)
- Amelia Chiaranda (Maintenance)
- Rudi Derrick (Maintenance)
- Lillie McCluskey (Maintenance)
- Sawyer Olinger (Maintenance)
- Andrew Rickard (Maintenance)
- James Swann (Maintenance)
- Matthew McCulloch (Maintenance/Group Leader)
- Jackson Jenkins (Maintenance/Group Leader)
- Jayden Sandlin (Vinemont High)
- Extended the following contract through the summer of 2023:
- Candi Martin (Fairview Elementary)
- Robert Strane (Fairview Elementary)
- Rachel Bush (Good Hope Elementary)
- Larry Brock ( Good Hope Elementary)
- Amanda Swann (Good Hope Elementary)
- Susan Reinhardt (Harmony)
- Chesly Crider (Holly Pond Elementary)
- Daniel Weaver (Holly Pond Elementary)
- Rebecca Glaze (Parkside)
- Shane Glaze (Parkside)
- Jessica Gorham (Parkside)
- Lisa Zehr (Parkside)
Approved the following Child Development Center Extended School Year Personnel:
- Teachers — Karlie Baker, Tara Hunt, Kelly Prince, Samantha Surrett, Stephanie Tankersly and Miranda Tedder
- CCBOE Aides — Kimberly Baggett, Kalina Black, Danielle Latham and Holly Wade
- Nurses — Sherry Green and Linda Robertson
- Approved to pay Jerry Bice, Christopher Carnell and Byron Heaton for up to five unused annual leave days.
- Approved the MOA between the Alabama State Department of Education and the CCBOE for Haynes Riddle to serve as the director at the Decatur Academy of Craft Training from July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.
- Approved the following personnel to work the Summer Learning/Reading Camps for K-5th grade schools on May 30-June 29:
- Nurses — Brandi Aris, Cynthia Bartlette, Randi Bentley, Alina Blackmon, Kelinda Castro, Paige Collett, Eshaunae Downs, Christy Dye, Shelly Elrod, Tara Folds, Misty Freeman, Sherry Green, Amber McGill, Mary Pinyan, Linda Robertson, Heather Smith, Contrina Styles, Amanda Sutter and Kaci Williams.
- Teachers — Taylor Appling (Lead Teacher), Carrie Bookout, Detrina Campbell, Kate Crider, Amy Ellard, Matthew Ellard, Emiko Hogland, Reilly Hood, Barbara Johnson, Tori Pagan, Cynthia Penn, Holly Pickle, Layla Quinn, Cheryl Rusk, Hayden Voce, Madison Williamson and Emily Willoughby.
- Aides — Terri Baker, Alicia Maddux, Jane Daniel, Melinda Shedd, Judy Isbell and Elizabeth White
- Custodians — Maria Harrison, Sharon Reid and Jacqueline Wright
- Bus Drivers — Colby Adams, Amy Allcorn, Michael Basinger, Douglas Bates, Larry Brock, Amanda Buckelew, Selina Butts, Bambi Cervantes, Chase Dupree, Gregory Dollar, Janet Ferrell, Nathan Fowler, Callie Garmon, Kellie Graham, Mark Graham, Hadley Hinds, Randy Holcomb, Nita Holcombe, Stacey Hollaway, Randall Hollis, Dawn Holmes, Donnie Holmes, Nathan Horton, Tammie Hudson, Tyler Hudson, Phala Jacobs, Debbie Knott, Benny Livingston, Jennifer Manasco, Holly Martin, Mary Mayfield, Patricia McKenzie, Rhonda Nall, Amy Nation, Michael Nelson, Randall Pearson, Heatherly Perdue, Caragan Rice, Paul Rice, Stephanie Sandlin, Phillip Schinitker, Joyce Shannon, Tammy Silvey, Janice Smith, William Tisdale, Shelia White and Beverly Woods.
Approved the request from the Child Nutrition Program to operate at all Cullman County Schools from May 30 — June 29 and to pay the following workers their current hourly rate plus an additional $2 per hour to work the program:
Tonya Ballenger, Rhonda Bates, Rebekah Bice, Jamie Brannon, Jane Bullitt, Sonia Burgess, Nora Campbell, Amy Collins, Donna Freeman, Janet Gaston, Candace Knowles, Wendy Mann, Christina May, Brenda Maynard, Crystal McElwee, Karen Meriman, Shelia Morgan, Jennifer Nayman, Misty Pearson, Laura Perry Leah Ransom, Virginia Rhoades, Allison Shikles, Allison Sims, Tammy Thompson, Tara Twilley and Jessica Vest.
- Approved the request from Cold Springs High School to pay Adrian Dickerson $1,500 for assisting with the track and field team during the 2023 season.
- Approved the request from Holly Pond High School to pay Emily Ryan $1,250 for additional coaching duties during the 2023 softball season.
- Approved the request from Parkside to pay Shane Glaze $6,000 to refinish all hallway and classroom floors.
- Approved the request from West Point Intermediate School to pay Jon Bryant Farley $1,300 to refinish the floors.
- Approved the out of state field trip request from the Cullman Area Technology Academy carpentry, cosmetology and industrial maintenance programs to attend the national Skills USA competition in Atlanta, GA from June 19-24.
- Approved the Maintenance Department bids of $18,343 for CATA LOGO/signage wrap and $12,883.54 for CCBOE STEM bus/signage logo wrap.
- Approved the request for the renewal of the contract with Nearpod/Flocabulary.
- Approved the request to replenish the consumable materials for the We Build It Better Program for $48,060.