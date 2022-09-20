Regular attendees of the Cullman County Board of Education meetings experienced a slight departure from the typical protocol last Thursday. The duty of leading the Pledge of Allegiance — which normally falls on the shoulders of the various board members — was passed to Fairview Elementary student Perry Means.
In addition to his pledge duties, Means was recognized for his achievements in two district poster contests. He won both the Soil and Water Conservation District Poster Contest and the 2022 Area 1 Alabama Association of Conservation District Poster Contest for the second and third grade division.
In other business the board:
- Approved the 2022-2023 budget following the second presentation by Chief School Financial Officer Ed Roberson.
- Accepted the following resignations: Frances Smith (ESSER Account Manager), Stephanie Crider (Good Hope Primary Teacher), Rebecca Glass (Welti Custodian).
- Approved the following leave of Absences: Brittney Maddox (2/22/23-5/24/203), Sydney Shumaker (8/3/2022-10/28/22), Kathryn Taylor (12/20/2022-4/3/2023), Haleigh Harbison (
1/23/2023-3/3/2023), Lexi Sullivan (2/6/2023-4/3/2023), Carrie Ferrell (12/7/2022-2/3/2023), and Abby Williams (1/3
- /2023-2/28/2023).
- Approved the following personnel appointments: Rebecca Willoughby (Speech Language Pathologist at the Child Development Center), Laressa Johnson (Elementary Teacher at Good Hope Primary), and Denise Manord (Temporary Part-Time Library Media Specialist at Welti).
- Approved the following substitutes: Noah Bowling (Bus Driver), David Carrell (Bus Driver), Gregory Dollar (Bus Driver), Caragan Rice (Bus Driver, Kimberly Lewis (Teacher), and Caralee Philpott (Teacher), Laurita Hogland (Long-Term Certified Teacher), and Brenda Ring (Long-Term Certified Teacher).
- Approved the following non-faculty coaches: Jessi Ellis (Cold Springs Middle School Volleyball), Jeremy Campbell (Cold Springs Middle School Girls Basketball), Treasure Tubbs (Cold Springs High School Band Assistant), Keith Day (Cold Springs High School Varsity Football), Joshua Stancil (Good Hope Middle School Cheerleading), Lacy Stancil (Good Hope Middle School Cheerleading), Tiffany Farr (Hanceville Middle School Cheerleading), Tovoris Patton (Hanceville Middle School Football), Savannah Lynn (Harmony Cheerleading), Erik Ryan (Holly Pond High School Baseball/Softball/Basketball), Martin Horton (Holly Pond High School Football), Dylan Morton (Holly Pond High School Football), Bridget Elrod (Holly Pond High School Track), Jimmy Fletcher (Holly Pond High School Boys Basketball), Anthony Lambert (Holly Pond Middle School Football), Caleb Lambert (Holly Pond Middle School Football), Kolton Sellers (Holly Pond Middle School Football), Molly McKelvy (Holly Pond Middle School Girls Basketball), Tyler Ball (Parkside Basketball), Phillip Bridges (Vinemont High School Golf), Derrick Ransom (Vinemont Middle School Baseball/Varsity Football) Tanya Veres (West Point High School Cheerleading), John Reid (West Point High School Cross Country), and Madisen Adams (West Point High School Softball).
- Approved the extension of summer workers Landen Gunter and Branson Smith end dates to 5/24/2023.
- Approved the request from Hanceville High School to pay David Miller (Football Program Announcer) $50 for middle school games and $75 for high school games.
- Approved the request from Holly Pond High School to pay Chelsie Alldrdge $500 for Color Guard choreography work.
- Approved the request from Vinemont Middle and High Schools to pay Preston Boyd $700, Lance Lay $700, and Kerry Thompson $700 for refinishing the high school gym floor.
- Approved the request from Vinemont Middle School to pay Christopher Chamblee $1,000 for his role as 2022-2023 Athletic Director.
- Approved the request from Vinemont Middle School to pay Ginger Lamon $2,000 for operating school concessions and cleaning for all events during the 2022-2023 school year.
- Approved the request from West Point High School to pay Robin Shikle $150 to keep five home volleyball gates and $330 for eleven home basketball gates for the 2022 season.
- Approved the following After hours programs and personnel: Sonda McCain (Harmony), Emily Willoughby (Vinemont Elementary), Nora Campbell and Amie White (West Point Elementary).
- Approved the following Before and After School Tutors be paid $40 per hour effective September 6: Kimberly Bookout, Denise Brewer, Karen Henderson, Reilly Hood, AnDrea Huff, Brittany Martin, Amy Myers, Kaytlyn Shadix, Chasity Thomason, Tammy West, Madison White, and Julie Windsor (Cold Springs Elementary), Carolyn Doss and Eric Vest (Cold Spring High School), Tamara Gardener, Amy Hutchison and Julie Laney (Fairview Elementary), Felicia Chambers, Savanna Dutton, and Susan Speegle (Fairview Elementary Subs), Mildred Lockhart and Cheryl Mangum (Fairview High School), Mackenzie Burnett (Fairview Middle School), Kathy Dyer (Hanceville High School), Melissa Donaldson, Shawna Finley, Cynthia Hawkins, Robert Kusz, Elizabeth Metcalfe, and Payton Sandlin (Holly Pond K-8), Crystal Laney (Holly Pond High School), Meghan Block, Kendra Dowski, Kathy Gorham, Jeffrey Greer, Rhonda Howse and Meaghan Woodis (Parkside), Karen Hanson, Jamie Johnson, Amy Page and Kendra Richard (Vinemont Elementary), Thomas Arbet and Kaitlinn McKIssack (Vinemont Middle), Katara Davidson, Jennifer Hays, and Teri Pitts (Welti), Jennifer Brown, Amy Doherty, Melissa McCullar, and Jessica Taylor (West Point Elementary), Jacklyn Keller, Cynde Roberts, Amber Thornton and Gwendel Waters (West Point Elementary Subs), Kristy McCrickard and Brittany Peak (West Point High), Joshua Davis, Tracey Fowler, Amanda Freeman, Sara Freeman, Pamela Harbison, Rebecca Harper, Joquitta Posey, and Nick White (West Point Middle).
- Approved to pay the following local Athletic Directors $500 for elementary schools, $750 for middle schools and $1500 for high schools: Adam McKinnon (Cold Springs Middle and High), Kenneth Griffin (Fairview Middle), Brian Simmons (Fairview High), Brian Brown (Good Hope Middle), Scott Adams (Good Hope High), Brent Barnett (Hanceville Middle), Ryan Brewer (Hanceville High), Taylor Appling (Harmony), Daniel Weaver (Holly Pond K-8), James Neal (Holly Pond High), Meghan Block (Parkside), Christopher Chamblee (Vinemont Middle), Roy Johnson (Vinemont High), Joshua Davis (West Point Middle), and Don Farley (West Point High).
- Approved Mingledorff’s bid of $28,851 for three wall mount HVAC units at Hanceville Middle.
- Approved Purity Dairies’ emergency milk bid of $12,404.50 per week.
- Approved to pay Alice Page a supplement of $1200 per month to manage ESSER fund accounts.
- Approved the request from Federal Programs to pay a supplement of $5,000 to Connie Underwood to be paid over the Fiscal Year 2023 for additional duties.