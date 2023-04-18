The Cullman County Board of Education recognized West Point Middle School student, Olen Freeman, for his Hoop Shoot performance.
Freeman was honored by the board during its monthly meeting on Thursday, for his performance in the County, District and State Hoop Shoot contests. During the state level competition Freeman successfully made 22 of his 25 free-throw attempts to earn the top spot and would continue to perform well at the regional level, where he would place 2nd.
To recognize this achievement, CCBOE Superintendent Shane Barnette presented Freeman with the district’s E5 Excellence Award and pin. The award is typically limited to CCBOE employees who have been nominated by their coworkers, but Barnette told Freeman he felt as though his achievement was worthy of the exception saying “I think what you’ve done is pretty exceptional.”
In other business the board approved the following personnel items:
Accepted the following resignations:
Timothy
- Sellers- CARE Teacher
Amy Myers- Cold Springs Elementary
- Teacher
- Casey Smith- Fairview/Parkside School Bus Driver
Noah
- Bowling- Good Hope High School Teacher
Karen Hardin- Harmony School Child Nutrition W
- orker
- Christie Thomas- Harmony School Bookkeeper
- Andrew Kelley- Holly Pond Elementary Teacher
- Melanie Hall- Holly Pond High School Library Media Specialist
- Kim Cogle-V
- inemont Elementary Teacher
- Anna Calvert- West Point Elementary Teacher
- Jennifer Tucker — West Point Intermediate Teacher
Approved the following Leaves of Absence:
- Melody Martin — Good Hope Elementary Teacher from 8-2-2023 until 10-27-2023.
- Alicia Powe — Good Hope High School Child Nutrition Worker from 4-10-2023 until 5-24-2023.
- Amy Brady — Good Hope Primary Aide from 3-13-2023 until 5-24-2023.
Approved the following voluntary transfers:
- William Blankenship — Child Development Center Bus Driver to Industrial Maintenance/Mechatronics Instructor/School Bus Driver.
- Teresa Blackwood — West Point High Bookkeeper to Harmony School Bookkeeper.
Approved the following personnel appointments:
- Stephanie Abbott — Child Development Center School Bus Driver.
- Harvey Moss — West Point High School Summer School Drivers Ed. Teacher.
Approved the following substitutes:
- Stephanie Abbott — Bus Driver
- Bambi Cervantes — Bus Driver
- Mark Graham — Bus Driver
- Phillip Schnittker — Bus Driver
- Sylvia Aker — Teacher
- Ernest Hauk — Teacher
- Autumn Hines — Teacher
- Lynsdsie Richey — Teacher
- Tyler White — Teacher
Approved the following contract changes:
- Justin Balik — Upgrade to Master’s
- Andrew Shaw — Upgrade to Master’s
- Travis Eskew — remove Hanceville High School Sr. Baseball Assistant.
- Michael Black — add Hanceville High School Sr. Baseball Assistant.
Approved the following non-faculty coaches:
- Bryson Fletcher — Good Hope Middle Basketball Spring Training (Volunteer)
- Michael Black — Hanceville High Assistant Varsity Baseball (Supplement)
- Jefferey Horton — Holly Pond High Track (Volunteer)
- Nicholaus Thomp
son — West Point High Spring Football (Volunteer)
Approved the following West Point High School Summer School Personnel:
- Scotty Cofer
- Cari Oliver
- Joquitta Posey
- Nick White
- Shaunna Aker
- Chelsie Alldredge
- Sara Freeman
- Janie Parson
- Justin Cornelius
- Donald Lynn
- Elizabeth Taylor
Approved the following Good Hope High School Summer personnel:
- Justin Aby
- James Brown
- Kimberly Kanaday
- Megan Stripling
- Noah Holder
- Gregory Thomas
- Jennifer James
- Chelsea Thurman
- Andrew Adams
- Nathan McCluskey
- Nikki Jenkins
Approved the following Lead Teachers for the Summer Learning/Reading Camps for K-5th grade:
- Summer Walker
- Julie Windsor
- Kristy Harris
- Amanda Swann
- Cindy Pearson
- Michelle Pender
- Elaine Wren
- Lori Baggett
- Nanette Clark
- Hayley Drake
- Magan Grigsby
- Jessica Taylor
Approved the following teachers for the Summer Learning/Reading Camps for K-5th grade:
- Nathan Appling
- Taylor Applin
- Sarah Bagwell
- Der
- esa Ball
- Samantha Barbee
- Katie Barksdale
- Ashley Barnett
- Leigh Baughn
- Jacqueline Black
- Kimberly Bookout
- Denise Brewer
- Cassie Briggs
- Larry P. Brock
- Emily Brown
- Taylor Brown
- Rachel Campbell
- Brittney Canady
- Emily Creel
- Katara Davidson
- Carla Davis
- Jennifer Dickerson
- Crissy Dingler
- Melissa Donaldson
- Shelia Evans
- Karen Farley
- Brandy Fields
- Shawna Finley
- Blake Flynt
- Catherine
- Flynt Anna Franklin
- Amy Freeman
- Tamara Gardner
- Kathy Gorham
- Jeffrey Greer
- Magan Grigsby
- Haleigh Harbison
- Cynthia Hawkins
- Jennifer Hays
- Vanessa F. Helms
- Ashley Henderson
- Karen Henderson
- Leah Hoffpauir
- Elizabeth Holloway
- Rachael Howze
- AnDrea Huff
- Amy Hutc
- hison
- Laressa Johnson
- Heather Jones
- Jacklyn Keller
- Brandi Kelso
- Angela Key
- Sar
- a Kirkpatrick
- Robert Kusz
- Teresa Kusz
- Lindsey Latham
- Lili Lee
- Roxi-Ann Lee
- Christina Lindsey
- Joella Link
- Jocelyn Logan
- Heather Lynn
- Pamela Mack
- Lauren Mahler
- Anna Mauldin
- Melissa McCullar
- Amanda McKenney
- Ashlea Miles
- David Miller
- Ginger Moore
- Laura Newton
- Cari Oliver
- Barbara Owens Tena Owens
- Amy Page
- Audrey Parker
- Chassidy Pennington
- Kerry Price
- Jennifer Quick
- Sarah Ray
- Jessica Reeves
- Jennifer Rice
- Cynde Roberts
- Kristy Salazar
- Michelle Schlosser
- Kristi Seal
- Kaytlyn Shadix
- Madison Sharpe
- Monica Smith
- Deanna Stephens
- Lisa Stevens
- Hannah Sumner
- April Taylor
- Chasity Thomason
- Amber Thornton
- Jessica Turner
- Ashley Uhrig
- Amy Wallace
- Alexis Williams
- Emily Wilson
- Deidra Wix
- Melinda June Wood
- Abbey Wren