The Cullman County Board of Education began the 2022-2023 school year by recognizing employees of the district's maintenance department for the "small miracle" they performed over the summer months.
Superintendent Shane Barnette said that the district's maintenance workers had worked tirelessly to ensure that each campus was prepared for the beginning of the new school year, and that the CCBOE's facilities were in better shape than ever.
"We have probably done more projects and fixed and repaired more things over the last few months than we ever have. We just had our capital planning meeting, and we are really excited. I shared six years ago, our assessment was about an inch thick, and we agreed that nearly every page on that had things that 100% needed replaced... 10 to 12 things per page. This year there's maybe one or two, maybe three on some pages. Y'all have done a phenomenal job and I appreciate you," Barnette said.
In other business the board:
Approved the request from the Fairview High School Quarterback Club to pay the following coaches for summer workouts: Logan Baird ($200), Cody Rasco ($320), Jonathan Steadman ($280), Clay Morrison ($500), and Brian Simmons ($1,000).
Approved the request from Fairview High School to pay George Redding $2,200 for mowing fields to be paid by school funds.
Approved the request from Fairview High School Basketball Boosters to pay Justin Billings $600 for Middle School Girls Basketball summer duties.
Approved the request from Hanceville High School to pay Ryan Brewer $1,500 for 2022-2023 Athletic Director to be paid by school funds.
Approved the request from Hanceville High School to pay Candice Grochowalski $1,500 for 2022-2023 Honors Society to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the request from Vinemont High School to pay Roy Todd Johnson $1,500 for 2022-2023 Athletic Director to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the request from Vinemont High School to pay Matthew Collins $160 for additional days worked in the computer lab to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the request from Welti Elementary School to pay Joey Overton $1,600 for refinishing the classroom and hallway floors to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the request from West Point Elementary School to pay Audrey Parker $1,200 for 2022-2023 Yearbook Sponsor to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the request from West Point High School to pay Don Farley $1,200 for 2022-2023 Athletic Director/Dragonfly to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the request from West Point High School to pay Don Farley $1,500 for 2022-2023 summer mowing and field maintenance to be paid by local school funds.
Approved the following 2022-2023 after-hours programs and personnel: Cold Springs Elementary (Carrie Bookout, Kimberly Bookout, and Judy Isbell), Fairview Elementary (Allison Gregory, MacKenzie Hulsey, Dana Bailey, Felicia Chambers, Jeffrey Greer, Angela Kee, Lindsey Latham, Chrisina Lindsey, and Karri Moore), Harmony (Nathan Appling, Taylor Appling, Taylor Brown, Meredith Calvert, Rachel Campbell, Wanda David, Carla Davis, Amy Ferster, Leah Hoffpauir, Rachael Howze, Heather Jones, Angela Key, Heather Lynn, Pamela Mack, Cari Oliver, Jennifer Quick, Madison Sharpe, Monica Smith, Sonjah Smith, April Taylor, Makenna Woodruff, and Elaine Wren), Holly Pond (Cynthis Hawkins, Joella Link, Inger Marks, and Abbey Wren), Parkside (Tracey Jones, Jeffrey Greer, Jacy Douglas, Kendra Dowski, Kathy Gorham, and Meaghan Woodis), Vinemont Elementary (Karen Hanson, Jamie Johnson, Anita Kelley, and Danna Powell), Welti Elementary (Krystal Ayers, Samantha Barbee, Katara Davidson, Hollie Gutierrez, Jennifer Hays, Lauren Mahler, Ginger Moore, Anna Parker, Chassidy Pennington, Teri Pitts, Charolette Reid, and Crystal Talley), West Point Elementary (Wanda Bennefield, Jennifer Brown, Freda Coleman, Amy Griffin, Jacklyn Keller, Cynde Roberts, Jessica Taylor, and Gwendel Waters).
Approved for the following before and after school tutors to be paid $40 per hour effective September 6, 2022: Fairview Elementary (Tamara Gardner and Amy Hutchison), Good Hope Elementary (Sarah Bagwell, Jennifer Dickerson, Kimberly Hutcheson, Amanda Swan and Miranda Self), Good Hope High (Joshua Anderson and Gregory Thomas), Good Hope Middle (Rebecca McSpadden, Elizabeth Taylor, Katie Spicer, and Jennifer Swann), Good Hope Primary (Suan Cofer, Anna Mauldin and Kristi Seal), Hanceville Elementary (Laura Newton and Michelle Pender), Hanceville Middle (Kimberly Kanaday and Joshua Lambert), Harmony (Carla Davis, Jennifer Quick, Madison Sharpe, Monica Smith, Leah Hoffpauir, Rachael Howze, and Elaine Wren).
Approved the following TEAMS contracts: Jennifer England at Good Hope Middle (Corrected from one year to advanced five year), Jacy Douglas at Parkside (Corrected from Advanced to preliminary one year), and Richard Penn at West Point High (preliminary one year).
Approved the recommendation to close the agreement concerning the Cullman County Board of Education School Tax Warrants (QZAB Bonds) Series 2016.
Approved the request from the Transportation Department to surplus and sell the following a 1999 Bluebird Mini-Bus and a 2008 International 72 passenger bus.
Approved the updated 2022-2023 salary schedule.
Approved the request to contract with Edifi, Derinda Weathersby, as needed for assistance with accreditation requirements, school improvement, CIP and other data collection and analysis.