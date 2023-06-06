The Cullman County Commission on Education at its May 2023 meeting approved the hire of Katie Meigs as the system’s Special Education Coordinator. Meigs currently serves as IEP Coordinator and has several years of Special Education experience.
“I am so appreciative of this opportunity that Dr. Barnette and the school board have given me to lead the Special Education program for Cullman County Schools,” said Meigs. “I truly love working with our students with special needs. We have a dedicated group of teachers that work diligently year after year to provide our students with the knowledge and skills they need to be successful in life. I am thankful for the outpouring of support I have received from my colleagues and am ready to hit the ground running, working for our students and teachers.”
“I am extremely excited and optimistic about the future of our special education programs under the leadership of Mrs. Meigs,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent. “Under her leadership will be some of our most precious children and hard-working faculty and staff. She is passionate about serving others and I look forward to continue working alongside her.”