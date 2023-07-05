Parents with students in the Cullman County School system can expect a bit of financial stress to be taken off their plates during the upcoming school year thanks to a USDA reimbursement program which will allow all students to receive free breakfast and lunch throughout the year.
The Community Eligibility Provision is an optional meal service program available to low-income school districts. Eligibility is based on the number of students within a district who receive free or reduced lunches or other federally funded food assistance programs such as SNAP.
CCBOE child nutrition program director Emily Blankenship said the district has not met the minimum requirements to qualify for the program in the past, but new eligibility guidelines bumped the district’s number of qualifying students over the threshold for the upcoming school year.
Blankenship estimated around 20% of the district’s families who would qualify to receive free or reduced lunches, chose to not fill out the proper paperwork. She said many families who did submit forms were denied by making as little as $50 over the threshold. However, the new CEP guidelines automatically factor in any student receiving Medicaid benefits as well.
“I think what this will do is take that stigma away. Kids will be able to know that they can come up here and they can eat now without having to feel embarrassed if they don’t have enough money,” she said.
Blankenship said the CEP will be reimbursing 90.5% of the district’s food costs and officials have the option to “lock-in” the subsidy for the next four years. The CCBOE will be shouldering the remaining costs and providing free meals for all students regardless of their family’s income level.
Blankenship said she hopes this uniform meal policy will make students feel more comfortable during lunch time when previously students who had been unable to pay may have chosen to go hungry.
Several surrounding school districts have also opted into the program including Winston, Walker and Blount county schools.