Cullman County Schools along with America’s First Federal Credit Union recognizes a teacher and staff member each month.
Teacher of the Month: Allison Morgan, 4th Grade, West Point Intermediate. “Mrs. Morgan is an exemplary teacher and such a valued member of the West Point community,” said Mike Jones, West Point Intermediate Principal. “Our students know that she loves and supports them, but they also know that she has the highest expectations for them. She truly believes all students can be successful,” said Jones.
Staff Member of the Month: Kelly Taylor, Secretary, Hanceville Middle. Kelly Taylor has served in the same position, Hanceville Middle School secretary, for 26 years, which is the same year Hanceville transitioned to a middle school model. “Mrs. Taylor is the person that students come to for band-aids and bus passes,” said Dr. Susan Patrick, Hanceville Middle School Principal. “She is the first face that people see when they visit our school, and is a valuable member of our team,” said Patrick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.