A new initiative launched by Cullman County Schools is striving to connect all students, staff and anyone associated with any of its nearly 30 campuses, equipping them with a sense of belonging that Superintendent Shane Barnette hopes will eventually spread beyond district lines and impact the entire community.
Similar to the way some schools will divide students into individual houses, the CCBOE’s Families Initiative will divide students and staff into one of six “families,” each representing a character trait that Barnette said he feels are the embodiment of what makes up a good citizen — Character, Integrity, Loyalty, Honor, Resilience and Respect. Each family will also have a designated color that will appear on t-shirts that the CCBOE are planning to provide for everyone within the school system to serve as an easy identifier of which family everyone belongs to.
“Right now, our school system we might have the varsity football players that go and read to the elementary schools. But what if they go down there and then they take their jersey off and they have the same shirt and they belong to the same family that that second grade class belongs to? Now, all of a sudden those kids are connecting and are like, ‘Wow, you’re a part of my family.’ You know, just to have somebody they can look up to,” Barnette said.
Barnette also pointed out that the CCBOE experiences a lot students transferring between its schools and that through this students will be able to form quicker connections within their new school while still feeling connected to their old one.
Not only will each family be designated a character trait and a color, but each will also be assigned an individual local nonprofit organization that they will occasionally compete in fundraisers for. Most recently, administrative staff at the CCBOE competed in a canned food drive that was donated to Cullman Caring for Kids, who is assigned to Barnette’s own Respect family.
“It’s hard to feel sorry for yourself when you’re serving other people. I think one of the attributes that want to raise in our young people — and in our adults — here in Cullman County is that we want to raise people that will serve others. and I think that’s one of the things that’s special about Cullman County right now, is that we all look out for each other,” Barnette said.
While some students may be unaware at the moment, principals at each school have already divided their students and faculty into families based on advisory groups, homerooms or at their own discretion and will be working towards making more announcements and encouraging more participation in the near future.
While the focus will be benefitting and enriching the lives of students —Barnette sites research stating that developing a sense of “school connectedness” is shown to increase attendance and grades while decreasing violent, risky and antisocial behavior — the ultimate goal of the CCBOE is to not only connect their schools, but to bring together the entire community.
“Once we get everybody to feel connected to a group, then we can grow it from there. You start finding all these different ways of connecting people and asking how we impact other people and how do we grow this to impact Cullman County,” Barnette said. “I want this initiative to flow over into our biological families, and then over into community. If we get everybody where they are connected and taking care of each other; you know, I think we could do some special thing here in Cullman County.