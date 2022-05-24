As the 2022 school year comes to a close the Cullman County Board of Education used its final meeting to recognize student athletic and academic achievement.
“It truly is a testament to our school district that I’ve lost count of exactly how many state championships we’ve won this year,” Superintendent Shane Barnette said.
Recognized for the seven gold medals and one silver medal won at the State FCCLA Competitions were: Bailey Sharp, Kailey Coffey, Piper Stricklin, Lydia Twilley, Savannah Bischoff, Rebecca Bagget and Ellanora Slusser from Cold Springs High School along with their advisor Stephanie Blair.
Brady Laughlin was recognized as the top scorer in the Scholar’s Bowl regular season and county tournament along with teammates Sydney Holt, Carter Peak and Team Captain Sean Harbison.
Despite the lack of a county wide tournament, Barnette named the members of the district All-County Men’s and Women’s Soccer teams.
Women were: Anjelicia Antibero, Kyli Armistead, Kaedince Cagle, Jacky Perez, Sydney Carpentier, Rose Fish, Vanessa Garcia, Amber Waldrep, Kali King, Lorena Martin and Emily Pecina.
Men were: Jesus Avalos, Jacob Bencze, Cody Butler, Josh Shannon, Anthony Guevara, Joel Guzman, Brian Pecina, David Whitesfall, Octavio Resendiz, Samuel Rodriguez and Omar Segunda.
CATA Skills USA State Winners for Carpentry and Welding were: Dylan Trowbridge, Yovani Ramirez, Nathan Coggins, Chelsea Whitfield, Stacy Tankersly, Krista Hardman, Brandon Cason, Cody Thomas and Kyler Knighten.
Cosmetology Quiz Bowl Team Skills USA State Champions were: Desmond Oakley, Savannah Myers, Valeria Valdez, Nicole Defoose and Marian Braswell.
Class Projects Display Team State Champions were: Lorena Martin, Fannie Phillips and Jennifer Cristin.
Good Hope High School Anglers of the Year were Breanna Arnold and Conner Clark
Members of the Vinemont Middle School Archery Team were recognized for their state title and second place finish in the national competition were: Caroline Miller, Tucker Robinson, Addison Holcomb, Ethan Rabren, Jagger Lee, Katie Holmes Clairebeth Johnson, Gavin Phillips, Tyson James, Jayden Fredrich, Haley Millwood and Tucker Drake.
Members of the Fairview Track and Field team recognized were: Eli Frost for his 17th overall finish in the Men’s Decathlon event, Michael Chambers for his 33rd overall finish in the Men’s Decathlon event and Kabri Redding for her 45th overall finish in the Women’s Heptathlon event.