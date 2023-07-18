Students may be enjoying a break from school, but for the majority of education officials the dog days of summer do not offer the same leisurely opportunities. The absence of students presents a perfect time to prepare for the upcoming school year. For the Cullman County Board of Education, summer preparations have primarily focused on addressing personnel matters.
In addition to the approval of three new principals on Thursday, July 13, the CCBOE:
Accepted the following resignations:
- Michael Gay — CATA/CDC teacher and bus driver.
- Chris Gambrill — Fairview High School principal
- Teresa Vines — Good Hope Primary PreK auxiliary teacher
- Danielle Shelton — Hanceville Elementary teacher.
- Amy Summersett — Hanceville Elementary music teacher.
- Austan Jones — Holly Pond Elementary special education teacher.
- Amanda Moody — Vinemont High School CNP manager.
Approved the following voluntary transfers:
- Tammy Guthery — from Vinemont High School special education teacher to CDC special education resource specialist.
- Anna McSwain — from Good Hope Primary special education teacher to CDC special education resource specialist.
- Misty Pearson — from CDC CNP worker to CDC CNP manager.
- Carolyn Doss — from Cold Springs High School math teacher to Cold Springs High School TEAMS contract teacher.
- Adam Edmonson — from Holly Pond High School assistant principal to CATA cooperative education coordinator.
- Sara Kilpatrick — from Good Hope Elementary teacher to CATA educators in training program instructor.
- Christa Overton — from Parkside bus driver to Fairview bus driver.
- Felicia Chambers — from Fairview Elementary reading specialist to elementary intervention teacher.
- Janet Chambers — from Vinemont High School aide to Fairview Elementary aide.
- Tanya Douglas — from Fairview Elementary pre-k lead teacher to elementary teacher.
- Amy Hutchinson — from Fairview Elementary teacher to reading specialist.
- Mildred Lockhart — from Fairview High School science teacher to TEAMS contract teacher.
- Janet Turner — from Holly Pond High School principal to director of workforce education.
- April German — from Good Hope Primary elementary teacher to special education teacher.
- Callie Shelton — from West Point Elementary teacher to Good Hope Primary elementary teacher.
- Jacob Russell — from Holly Pond High School english teacher to Holly Pond Elementary secondary special education teacher.
- Lori Schnittker — from Vinemont Middle School science teacher to Holly Pond Elementary science teacher.
- Angela Allbright — from Holly Pond Elementary english/reading teacher to Holly Pond High School english teacher/library media specialist.
- Danny Huddleston — from Holly Pond High School math teacher to TEAMS contract teacher.
- Whitney Cole — from systemwide speech/language pathologist to lead speech/language pathologist.
- Lisa Balderama — from Vinemont Elementary pre-K auxiliary teacher to pre-K lead teacher.
- Jeni Wilhite — from Vinemont Elementary teacher to assistant principal.
- Andrea Ratcliff — from CDC library media specialist to Vinemont Middle School library media specialist.
- Anna Lee West — from West Point Intermediate special education teacher to West Point Elementary teacher.
- Nathan Appling — from Harmony social science/science teacher to West Point Middle School math teacher.
Approved the conditional employment of the following personnel:
- Phillip Schnittker — CDC bus driver.
- Patricia Laseter — CDC temporary part-time special education secretary.
- Kourtany Fox — Cold Springs Elementary custodian.
- Ethan Lay — Cold Springs High School social science teacher.
- Tacy Buchman — Fairview Elementary pre-K lead teacher.
- Christie Dye — Fairview Elementary custodian.
- Martha Ward — Fairview Elementary teacher.
- Rebecca McDonald — Good Hope Primary temporary part-time teacher.
- Barbara Owens — Good Hope Primary — temporary part-time reading inte
- rvention teacher.
- Kelley Pugh — Good Hope Primary temporary part-time teacher.
- James Basenburg — Hanceville Elementary teacher.
- Kasey Thomas — Hanceville Elementary teacher.
- Zane Barnett — Hanceville High School lead custodian.
- Amy Freeman — Harmony pre-K lead teacher.
- Katharine Fuqua — Harmony teacher.
- William Tidwell — Harmony social science teacher.
- Rachel Atwood — Holly Pond Elementary english teacher.
- Karla King — Holly Pond Elementary teacher.
- Jennifer Westall — Holly Pond Elementary math teacher.
- Andrew Sims — Holly Pond High School assistant principal/teacher.
- Marla Ayers — Parkside secretary.
- Bambi Cervantes — Parkside bus driver.
- Dianne Miller — Parkside CNP worker.
- Tayler Borden — Vinemont Elementary teacher.
- Makayla Burdette — Vinemont Elementary pre-K auxiliary teacher.
- Kelly Elrod — Vinemont Elementary pre-K auxiliary teacher.
- Heather Moore — Vinemont Elementary part-time EL teacher.
- Misty Taylor — Vinemont Elementary teacher.
- Kimberleigh Sherrell — Welti Elementary teacher.
- Jordan Whitlock — Welti Elementary part-time school counselor.
- Emily Williams — West Point Elementary custodian.
- Shannon Anderson — West Point High School assistant principal.
- Stacey Hollaway — West Point High School part-time CNP worker.
- Autumn Hines — West Point Middle School CNP worker.
- Quinton Posey — substitute bus driver/bus driver trainer.
Approved the following contract changes:
- Joshua Davis — Upgrade to Master’s
- Jyme Jennings — Upgrade to Education Specialist
- Adam McKinnon — Upgrade to Education Specialist
- George Redding — Upgrade to Education Specialist
- Julie Smith — Psychometrist contract days change from 187 days to 207 days.
Approved the following non-faculty coaches:
- Claborn Campbell — Cold Springs Middle School girls basketball.
- Jessica Ellis — Cold Springs Middle School girls volleyball.
- Justin Chafin — Cold Springs High School boys baseball.
- Janna Huffstutler — Cold Springs High School track and cross country.
- Johnny Huffstutler — Cold Springs High School track and cross country.
- Keith Day — Cold Springs High School football.
- Henry Harrison — Cold Springs High School football.
- Matthew Negron — Cold Springs High School football.
Approved to pay Leah Drauch a stipend of $2,532 for managing districtwide math teams.
Approved to pay Christine O’Leary a stipend of $2,532 for managing districtwide scholar’s bowl teams.
Approved to pay Tyson Watwood a supplemental $500 per month for additional duties beyond contract.
Approved to pay Damon Monk for extra work at his hourly bus driver wage.
Approved to pay Mark Adams and Kimberly Whitman a stipend of $1,500 for managing the library media specialist software, professional development and other LMS support.
Approved Fairview High School’s request to pay James Creel for compensatory time accrued.
Approved the request from Hanceville High School to pay Angel Carnell $3,000 for waxing floors.
Approved Vinemont High School’s request to pay Lance Lay, Preston Boyd and Michael Williams $935 for work during the summer with basketball.
Approved Vinemont High School’s request to pay Roy Johnson $2,000 for 2023-2024 athletic director.
Accepted the bid from Borden Dairy to provide milk at the average weekly price of $11,302.50.
Approved the request from Tonya Cupp, Director of Instructional Programs, to purchase English Language Arts K-3 Decodable Readers from McGraw Hill Open Court Reading.
Approved to purchase the Voyager Sopris Learning Rewards intervention program for $34,645.
Approved the MOA between Grace Potter, LPC at Choices Family Counseling, LLC and the CCBOE to provide school based therapy services.
Approved the MOA between Tiffany Monk, LMFT and the CCBOE to provide school based therapy services.
Approved the contract with 7 Mindsets to offer base education to support advisory lessons, character development and social emotional skills dependent upon grant approval in the amount of $40,000.
Approved to add workforce ready and biliteracy diploma seals.