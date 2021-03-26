The Cullman County School Board met in a short special called meeting Thursday morning to approve a few items before campuses closed for spring break, including flooring replacements at a few schools around the county.
The flooring replacement projects included the Vinemont High School building at a cost of $131,191.66 by Walker Brothers, the Vinemont Elementary Library for $14,865.88 by S&E Carpet & Vinyl, the Holly Pond Elementary Library for $12,756.33 by S&E Carpet & Vinyl, the West Point Middle School Library for $9,760.22 by S&E Carpet and Vinyl and a hallway in West Point High School for $3,653.28 by S&E Carpet & Vinyl.
In other business, the board:
- Approved the following tutor, effective March 15, paid $18 an hour as an afterschool tutor, paid by GEERS: Holly Pond Elementary- Haleigh Harbison.
- Approved the following contract extensions for summer 2021:
- Larry Patrick Brock, assisting the principal, Good Hope Elementary, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
- Amanda Swann, assisting the principal, Good Hope Elementary, part-time as needed, current salary rate, local school funds.
- Approved a request to enter into an agreement with BancCard to provide credit card processing services to local schools. There will be a monthly fee of $10 for software and processing.
- Approved a request from Dr. Anita Kilpatrick of the grades 6-12 new math textbooks as selected by the textbook committee in collaboration with math teachers (publishers SAVVAS and Cengage).
- Approved a resolution of the Cullman County Board of Education authorizing the superintendent and board president to proceed with the transfer of ownership of the Old Battleground School property to the Battleground School Historical Board.
- Approved a resolution of the Cullman County Board of Education authorizing the superintendent and board president to proceed with the transfer of ownership of the Old Joppa School property to the Joppa Historical Board.
- The Cullman County School Board next meets on April 15 in the Central Office Board Room, with a work session beginning at 3:30 p.m. with the meeting immediately following.
