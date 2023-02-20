Officials with Cullman County Schools broke ground Monday on a much-needed renovation and expansion to the cafeteria which serves West Point Elementary and West Point High School. The project, once completed, will provide additional seating and a more modern environment to serve school lunches. The current lunchroom, which was built more than 50 years ago, has well exceeded its capacity.
“This is a project that was up for consideration back when our school system had trustees more than 40 years ago, and has been needed for a very long time,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County Schools Superintendent. “I know it will be an inconvenience for our lunchroom workers, school staff, and students during construction, but it is going to be so worth it when everything is complete.”
Lunchroom staff will continue to prepare meals in the kitchen for as long as possible, but at some point during construction, meals will have to be prepared offsite. The expected completion date is Oct. 1, 2023 with a majority of the work to be completed during the summer months when school is out.
Cullman-based general contractor Craft & Associates is the general contractor.