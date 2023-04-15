Cullman County Board of Education officials say one finding in its annual audit report has now been reconciled.
April Purser, with the Alabama State Department of Public Examiners, presented the departments unmodified opinion during the board’s monthly meeting on Thursday and explained the irregularity.
“Tests performed during the audit revealed that the Cullman County Commission on Education failed to perform bank reconciliations of the cash for fiscal agent bank statements. As a result the commission failed to notice that a bank reduced the balance of the 2015 and 2016 Qualified Zone Academy Projects (QZAP) debts instead of depositing the funds into the QZAP debt sinking fund, which resulted in the account’s balance being understated,” Purser said.
Purser said after the Department of Examiners of Public Accounts informed the commission of the error, the bank made the proper adjustments to correct the balance statement and recommended controls be put in place to ensure statements be properly reconciled.
CCBOE Superintendent Shane Barnette explained the finding in more detail, saying that when the commission made its annual payment of $250,000, the funds were mistakenly applied towards the loans principal amount, rather than its sinking fund.
“I still feel really good about what our bookkeepers are doing and what our accounting department is doing. They’re doing a great job and I feel really good about the audit as well.
CCBOE Chief School Financial Officer Suzy Berryman added, “There was no fault, other than we just didn’t catch it in time.”
In other business the board:
• Approved the request from Fairview High School to pay George Redding Jr. $2,500 for additional football coaching duties.
• Approved the request from Vinemont High School to pay Cody Harris $1,800 for summer and extra duties associated with the Vinemont Football Program.
• Approved the request from Vinemont High School to pay Phillip Robinson $300 for extra work as the District 8 Representative.
• Approved the request from West Point High School to surplus a utility vehicle to be placed on GoveDeals.com.
• Approved the request from Cullman Area Technology Academy to surplus drafting equipment.
• Approved the out-of-state field trip request from Hanceville Middle School Math Team to visit Six Flags Over Georgia on April 28.
• Approved the out-of-state field trip request from Vinemont and Good Hope Elementary, Middle and High School archery teams to compete in the National Archery Tournament in Louisville, Ky. on May 11-14.
• Approved the out-of-state field trip request from the West Point High School Scholars Bowl Team to compete in the National Scholastic Tournament in Rosemont, Ill. on June 9.
• Approved the out-of-state field trip request from Cold Springs High School FCCLA to attend the national convention in Denver, Colo. on June 1.
• Approved a $35,936 change order to the Good Hope Middle School Addition project. Eidson Construction proposed adding a turndown to the sidewalk, and adding steps and a guardrail.
• Approved the request from the transportations department to surplus and sell three 72 passenger busses.
• Approved the request for the renewal of the contract with Edmentum (digital content licensing for diagnostic testing, remediation, credit recovery and virtual school) for $171,948.13.
• Approved the request for the renewal of the contract with On to College with John Baylor for $26,560.
• Approved the request from Instructional Coordinator Tonya Cupp to purchase English Language Arts K-5 materials and kits from McGraw Hill Open Court Reading.
• Approved for Lynn Bradford, Marlene Hancock, Tracy Douglas, Jennifer James, Ginger Hogeland and Connie Hilton to attend the Alabama Education Association’s (AEA) Professional Right and Responsibilities conference on April 14-15 in Birmingham.
• Approved for Barnette to approve for six currently undecided CCESP (support personnel) members to attend the upcoming AEA ESP Legislative session in Montgomery, tentatively scheduled for either April 26 or May 3.