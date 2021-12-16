The Cullman County School Board approved a new principal for Holly Pond High School and approved the sale of a piece of land in Vinemont to Jack's Family Restaurants during Thursday afternoon's meeting.
Janet Turner, who is currently a teacher and assistant principal at Holly Pond High School, was approved to take over as principal beginning on Jan. 1.
Turner, a National Board-Certified Educator, holds a doctorate in Educational Leadership from Samford University. She also has two master’s degrees. She has worked in education for 24 years and specializes in data, school reform, and facilitating professional development to administrators at the state department level.
During Thursday's meeting, Turner thanked Cullman County School's Superintendent Shane Barnette, Holly Pond's school board representative Heath Allbright and the rest of the board for the opportunity.
"I am excited about the plans I have, and I have the best faculty and the best students to work with," she said. "I'm really humbled by the support they gave me, and from the parents and the community, and I think you're going to see some exciting changes as I lead Holly Pond in its new direction."
Barnette said he and the board are excited to welcome Turner into her new role.
"She's always done a great job, and we look forward to watching Holly Pond as they grow," he said.
The board also approved the $230,000 sale of the undeveloped parcel of land on the south corner of U.S. 31 and High School Road to Jack's Family Restaurants.
Barnette said the restaurant chain approached the board about purchasing the property, and its members thought the system and community would benefit from the additional sales tax revenue and investment in the area.
The land is currently used for parking, but there are plans to increase parking in other areas of the Vinemont campus to make up for its loss, he said.
"We think it will be good for the community," Barnette said.
