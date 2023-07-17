The Cullman County Board of Education filled its remaining administrative vacancies by naming three new principals as it prepares to enter the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.
Dr. Johnny Whaley’s transition from principal of Vinemont Middle School to principal of Fairview High School was the first to be announced during the CCBOE’s meeting on Thursday, July 13. Whaley has 21 years of experience as a teacher, guidance counselor and instructional leader. The move follows the announcement of former FHS principal Chris Gambrill’s retirement in June.
“I am excited to join the Fairview family. Fairview is a special place with a great tradition and I am blessed with the opportunity to serve such a great community,” Whaley said on Thursday.
CCBOE Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette spoke favorably of Whaley in a release sent to The Times.
“I am really excited about the experience that Dr. Whaley brings to the Fairview Community. He is eager to work along with the other administration, faculty, staff and parents to continue the rich tradition of excellence that makes Fairview a special place.”
Another longtime administrator within the district to recently offer a resignation was Chris Chambers, who stepped down as principal of the Child Development Center after an 11-year tenure.
Trett Hardman will now be tasked with filling Chambers shoes. He will be familiar with the campus due to his previous role as a classroom teacher at the CDC and will bring his experience from his stint as the district’s Special Education Preschool Coordinator to his new position. Most recently Hardman served administratively as the Assistant Principal of West Point High School.
“It is a special group that we have there and I am just really excited to have the opportunity to lead the CDC family,” Hardman said.
“Trett Hardman is passionate about leading and supporting students with special needs and his experience working at the Child Development Center in the past helps him to understand the challenges and rewards that the faculty and staff face there. I am confident he is going to hit the ground running,” Barnette said in the previously mentioned statement.
Rounding out the leadership announcement of Kyle Chamblee as principal of Vinemont Middle School. Out of the three transfers, Chamblee will have the shortest distance to travel for his new position as he has been serving as the Assistant Principal of Vinemont Middle School. Prior to his time with Vinemont Schools, Chamblee has worked in administrative positions at both Hanceville and West Point.
“Two years ago I was given the opportunity to come to Vinemont and it has been great. I hope that I continue to earn that same support going forward,” Chamblee said on Thursday.
“I know the Vinemont family hates to see Dr. Whaley leave the middle school but his replacement is a familiar face. Mr. Chamblee has been serving the elementary and middle school as their assistant principal and is now ready for this next step. He is a well-respected leader that will continue to embrace the entire Vinemont Community while leading the Middle School to great things,” Barnette’s statement said.
During the meeting Barnette made an admittedly familiar announcement following the announcements as he shared his belief that the upcoming school year would be a landmark one for the district with the board.
“I believe more than ever, we have the right people in the right positions and we are going to see some great things come about this year,” Barnette said on Thursday.