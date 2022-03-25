At a special called board meeting Thursday morning, the Cullman County Board of Education approved a request from Superintendent Shane Barnette to issue a sum of $15.4 million in bonds.
The state issued funds intended for capital improvement projects will be deposited and used to make payments on bonds obtained by the board for ongoing and future projects across the schools within the boards district.
According to Ty Watwood, Director of Public Relations for the board, due to the boards outstanding credit rating they were able to obtain lower rates on the bonds themselves than what the state was able to offer.
With classroom and cafeteria additions at Hanceville Elementary and new roofs at Fairview High School currently underway the board has a plethora of projects planned for future improvements.
These projects will include new Family and Consumer Science facilities at Fairview and Hanceville High Schools, a new welding shop at Holly Pond High, expansion to the lunch room at West Point as well as the new gym at Cold Springs High announced at the previous board meeting.
Multipurpose facilities are currently in the development phase for high school campuses. Designed for large gatherings, as well as indoor practice space, the facilities will accommodate the needs of all K-12 students.
Plans include, but are not limited to:
- 2 new roofs at Fairview High (currently in progress)
- Family/Consumer Science & Ag shop remodel at Fairview High
- New gym at Cold Springs High
- New welding shop at Holly Pond High
- New Family/Consumer Science & Ag facility at Hanceville High
- Safety and Entrance upgrades (“store front”) at Vinemont Elementary
- Lunchroom expansion at West Point Elementary/High
- LED lighting upgrades with automatic controls
- Replacing the last window A/C units with more efficient alternatives
- Old window wall replacements at West Point High and Cold Springs Elementary
“These are exciting times for our school system,” said Dr. Shane Barnette, Cullman County School Superintendent said in a statement. “Some of these repairs and upgrades have been needed since I was an elementary student here in Cullman County, and that’s been a long time ago. As we continue to pay off older bonds from past building projects, we will use the funds, along with local funds we have been saving to make great strides in getting our facilities where they need to be for the future."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.