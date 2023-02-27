Cullman County Schools and America’s First Federal Credit Union recognize a teacher and staff member each month.
Tyler Mitchell, Child Development Center, is the February Teacher of the Month. Staff Member of the Month, is Dale Coleman who works in maintenance at West Point High School.
“Ms. Mitchell is always calm, cool, and collective. Her gentle voice and consistency separates the child from the most challenging behavior,” said Chris Chambers, CDC Principal. “Her attention to detail helps her to be effective with meeting kids where the are. She makes a difference each day.”
“Since Dale started, he has completed several major projects all while maintaining our facilities,” said Dr. Wes Black, West Point High Principal. “Dale is hard-working and cares about the appearance of our buildings and grounds!”
Cullman County Schools thanks America’s First Federal Credit Union for donating a $100 gift card to each employee of the month.