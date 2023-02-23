The Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) moved its monthly meeting to unveil the newly renovated Academy of Cosmetology at the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) on Monday.
CATA Cosmetology Instructor Tasha Flanigan said the renovations were designed to simulate a real-world work environment that her students can expect to encounter as they enter a career in cosmetology.
Just like a professional salon the department now houses a waiting/reception area to allow students to refine their customer service and retailing skills. This training is put to the test when students are able to use the area to book public appointments.
“Students here at CATA get real world work experience by taking appointments for Thursdays and Fridays. We offer all services for hair, skin and nails,” Flanigan said.
Flanigan said that with more of a focus being placed on beauty and skincare within the field, the new addition of the facial room — designed to provide a relaxing spa-like experience — “only made sense.”
Other renovations include new work stations, shampoo shuttles, pedicure chairs and an updated classroom to teach theory as well as hands-on training.
“If you would like to get a jumpstart on your career while still in high school, this is where you need to be,” Flanigan said.
Leading up to this unveiling, the CCBOE broke ground on two additional projects. On Monday, Feb. 20, the process of renovating and expanding the West Point High/Elementary School Cafeteria began and on Tuesday, Feb. 21 ground was broken on a welding center expansion at Holly Pond High School.
During the meeting, the board recognized the West Point High School Bowling team for their accomplishments during this year’s season. Described by Coach Alana Drinkard as “the little team that could,” the group was named this year’s Region 7 champions as well as runners-up in both the North Regional and State competitions.
In other business the board:
- Recognized the districts bookkeepers for completing the most recent financial audit — to be released to the public at a later date — with zero discrepancies.
- Approved to pay Patricia Laseter for up to five unused annual leave days.
- Approved the request to pay Cortney Myrex, Anna Pace and Leah Sapp $25 per hour for the that was spent assisting in the production of the Cullman County basketball tournament live stream to be paid from the tournament’s sponsorship revenue.
- Approved to pay Patricia Laseter temporarily part-time to train her replacement.
- Approved CSFO Suzy Berryman to replace Ed Roberson as the Sick Leave Bank Committee Board Representative.
- Approved the request from Parkside School to pay Jacy Douglas $750 for her role as the 2021-2022 Yearbook Sponsor.
- Approved the request from Vinemont High School to pay Preston Boyd, Lance Lay and Kerry Thompson $400 each for resurfacing the school’s gym floor.
- Approved the request from West Point Intermediate School to pay Sonia Eady and Felicia Shearrer $500 each for organizing and working the West Point Intermediate and West Point Middle School pageants.
- Approved the request from West Point Middle School to pay Christi Hamby $500 for working the West Point Middle School pageant.
- Approved the request from West Point High School to pay Phillip Miller, Richard Penn, Donald Lynn and Justin Cornelius $1500 each for summer workouts and field maintenance to be paid by the school’s Quarterback Club funds.
- Approved Heather Jones as a before and after school tutor at Harmony.
- Approved Kaci Williams as a nurse for the before and after school tutoring program at Cold Springs.
- Approved the out of state field trip request from Cold Springs High School 6-12 grade band studentes to perform on the Plaza/explore the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN of April 21.
- Approved the out of state filed trip request from West Point High School Scholars Bowl to compete in the National Championship in Chattanooga, TN on May 26.
- Approved the out of state field trip request from Hanceville High School Volleyball Team to attend volleyball camp in Murfreesboro, TN on July 21.
- Approved the out of state field trip request from Hanceville High School Math Team to attend Education Day at Six Flags over Georgia on April 28.
- Approved the following for the 2023 K-5 Textbook Committee: Reilly Hood, Kellie Shelton and Julie Windsor (Cold Springs Elementary). Pam Draper, Angela Kee and Renee Chambers (Fairview Elementary). Jennifer Wright, Tiffany Gambrill and Cindy Pearson (Good Hope Primary). Roxie Lee, Cindy Gonstad and Matt Ellard (Hanceville Elementary). Heather Lynn, Pam Mack and Elaine Wren (Harmony). Brandi Kelso, Ashley Pichelmayer and Lori Baggett (Holly Pond Elementary). Tamala Weaver, Emily Wilson and Nanette Clark (Parkside). Amber Robinson, Linsey Hudson and Hayley Drake (Vinemont Elementary). Krystal Ayers, Jennifer Hays and Amy Ellard (Welti). Tina Yovino, Layla Quinn, Jennifer Little and Jessica Taylor (West Point Elementary). Hayden Voce (West Point Intermediate). Brittany Thompson (EL Coach) and Jena Mayo (Parent Representative).