The Cullman Area Technology Academy’s annual greenhouse sale kicked off Monday afternoon, offering plenty of plants for sale to anyone looking to add some color to their homes or vegetables to their garden.
The sale is being conducted out of the CATA horticulture department’s greenhouses in the back of the CATA campus located at 17640 U.S. 31 in Vinemont.
The greenhouses will be open for business on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until all of the plants are sold or the school year ends, said CATA horticulture instructor Pete Moore.
Anyone looking to buy a plant may want to go sooner rather than later, as Moore said the plants usually sell out before the end of the year, with maybe a few plants left over to be used to propagate plants for the next school year.
He said the horticulture department puts on the sale every year beginning after spring break, and this year’s sale features garden mainstays like tomatoes, peppers and squash, flowering plants like geraniums, bedding plants like begonias or marigolds and several flowering baskets.
All of the plants are grown by the CATA’s horticulture students who come from all around Cullman County, and the proceeds from the annual greenhouse sale go back into the horticulture program to allow students to continue to get hands-on experience, Moore said.
“You can’t really teach this kind of a class in a classroom,” he said. “The kids need to be able to get out and put their hands in the dirt so they can learn.”
