Cullman Area Technology Academy Assistant Director Phillip Gay has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend.
According to the weekend's arrest report from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Gay was arrested Saturday on County Road 1435.
In an email to The Times, Cullman County Schools Media & Communications Specialist Ty Watwood confirmed Gay was placed on administrative leave following the arrest, and said Superintendent Shane Barnette had no comment at the time because of the ongoing investigation.
Gay was previously placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest in December of 2016, while he was principal of Cold Springs Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.