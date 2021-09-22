Phillip Gay
Cullman County Sheriff's Office

Cullman Area Technology Academy Assistant Director Phillip Gay has been placed on administrative leave after he was arrested for driving under the influence over the weekend. 

According to the weekend's arrest report from the Cullman County Sheriff's Office, Gay was arrested Saturday on County Road 1435.

In an email to The Times, Cullman County Schools Media & Communications Specialist Ty Watwood confirmed Gay was placed on administrative leave following the arrest, and said Superintendent Shane Barnette had no comment at the time because of the ongoing investigation.

Gay was previously placed on administrative leave following a DUI arrest in December of 2016, while he was principal of Cold Springs Elementary School. 

Tyler Hanes can be reached at 256-734-2131 ext. 238.

