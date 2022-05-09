According to U.S. Marshal Marty Keely, Casey White is in custody and Vicky White is in a hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound suffered during a police chase.
No law enforcement officers fired their weapons and no one was harmed, Keely said
During the chase, a vehicle overturned, Keely said. Vicky White’s condition was not available.
Additional details were not immediately available. This article will be updated online and in print following 5 p.m. press conference from the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.