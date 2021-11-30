Anyone looking to give back to their community on Giving Tuesday may want to consider contributing money or food donations to Cullman Caring for Kids to help support its food bank and other efforts to prevent child abuse in Cullman County.
The Caring for Kids food bank provides food for thousands of Cullman County residents who are in need of assistance, and also offers programs like Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), which offers community members a chance to volunteer to serve as a voice for children or teens who have been abused, so donations welcome at any time of year to make sure shelves stay stocked and programs remain funded, said Executive Director Javon Daniel.
With inflation raising food prices and gas prices making it more expensive to get around, more people will be in need of food to help them get by, and every donation — whether it’s one can of food or a few dollars — will be put to good use to make sure the people of Cullman County are able to put food on the table, he said.
He said there are also elderly people living on fixed incomes who may have a garden to grow extra food during the warmer months but need assistance once the weather gets colder.
There are usually more donations during this time of year for those who are looking to give back, but there are also more people struggling to feed their families and look to the food bank for assistance, so any donation — whether it’s one can of food or a few dollars — will always be welcome and will be put to good use, Daniel said.
“People don’t realize how many people are hurting this time of year,” Daniel said.
Monetary donations can be used by Cullman Caring for Kids to buy canned food from the North Alabama Food Bank at a much cheaper price than the average person will spend at the grocery store, so they go the furthest for the nonprofit, but food donations are always welcome as well, he said.
He said donated money can also go to support Caring for Kids’ child abuse prevention programs like CASA.
“Monetary donations are the big thing during this time of year,” he said.
Daniel said Caring for Kids has no steady income of its own and relies on donations to keep its doors open, and the big hearts of the people of the area have always made sure that Caring for Kids is there to provide the support that others may need.
“This is such a giving community,” he said. “Cullman is a very special place.”
Donations can be made to Cullman Caring for Kids on its Facebook page or at its website, cullmancaringforkids.com. They can also be mailed to PO Box 698, Cullman, AL 35056.
Food donations can be dropped off at the food bank’s office at 402 Arnold St NE during its regular operating hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursdays.
