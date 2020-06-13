The Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank has seen an influx of new families seeking assistance in the last few months, and the food bank is in critical need of food to make sure the families have food on their tables.
Cullman Caring for Kids Executive Director Javon Daniel said the food bank saw more than 130 new families in April after many businesses were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and while May didn’t see as many new families, the food bank still remained busy throughout the month.
With the new families coming through, the food bank’s supplies are running low, and donations are needed of canned foods and nonperishable items like cereal, beans, rice, macaroni, green beans, corn or anything that has an extended shelf life, he said.
Cullman Caring for Kids posted an update on its social media pages on Thursday to let people know the shelves were getting low, and there were already some donations coming in Friday morning, Daniel said.
“People in Cullman are just super,” he said. “People in Cullman have a heart as big as the outdoors.”
The pandemic has been a challenge for Cullman Caring for Kids along with the rest of the community, but with support from the United Way of Cullman County, local industries and businesses and individual donors, the food bank will keep going in its goal to help those in need.
“We’ve persevered, and we’re going to continue to,” he said.
The Cullman Caring for Kids Food Bank is open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m., and on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Daniel said anyone who wants to drop off a donation can come by the food bank during operating hours and a staff member or volunteer will unload their car for them.
He said monetary donations are also welcome, and checks can be mailed to PO Box 698, Cullman, AL 35056, or donations can be made online at cullmancaringforkids.com.
Daniel said there are also several businesses that are hosting canned food drives, and any business that would like to host a canned food drive of their own can call Cullman Caring for Kids at 256-739-1111 to help keep supplying the residents of Cullman County with the food they need.
“We live on donations,” he said. “That’s how we stay open.”
