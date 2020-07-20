Cullman Caring for Kids will be hosting a fundraiser with Firehouse Subs Wednesday
The event will be taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a percentage of Firehouse Subs’ sales for the day will go to Cullman Caring for Kids to aid in the organization’s work to stop child abuse in Cullman County.
Families are welcome to stop by, as there will be door prizes for all ages and local fire fighters and police officers will be on hand with their cars and trucks for kids to get a closer look.
Donations to Cullman Caring for Kids can also be made online at cullmancaringforkids.com o mailed to P.O. Box 698 Cullman, Alabama 35055.
For those who are looking for more ways to help the children of Cullman County, the United Way of Cullman County is hosting its annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive this week.
Anyone who wishes to donate supplies can bring them to the school bus located next to the Cullman County Courthouse through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. or drop them off at one of the eight other collection sites across the county.
Those sites sites include Warren Averett, Wallace State Community College, Rusken Packaging, The UPS Store, Tyson Foods, Cullman Today, First Community Bank, and Walmart Distribution Center #6006. Publix, LP, and Reliance World Wide are sponsoring the event.
Once the supplies are collected, they will be distributed to teachers and counselors at schools around Cullman County, who will be able to give the supplies to children who may not have the ability to bring in their own supplies.
The items needed for local students include:
Paper mate Pencils- 10-12 pack
Elmer’s Clear Glue Sticks
Crayola Crayons- 24 count
Fiskar scissors
Disinfecting wipes
Kleenex
Liquid hand soap
Mult-color Expo markers- 4 pack
Hand sanitizer
Wide-ruled notebook paper
Crayola colored pencils
Ziplock bags
Band-Aids
Paper towels
