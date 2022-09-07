After two years of cancellations, the Good Samaritan Health Clinic plans for the return of its signature fundraising event — the Caring for Cullman Concert — on Monday, Oct. 17.
Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases last year, the clinic’s board of directors made the decision to cancel the event after the quarantine restrictions of the previous year also prevented the concert from taking place.
Those who missed out on last year’s opportunity to witness the performances of the Triumphant Quartet and Christian author and comedian Mickey Bell will now have the opportunity to do so with this year’s event featuring the same line-up planned for last year.
Proceeds from ticket sales, as well as a love offering that will be taken up the evening of the event, serve as one of the primary fundraising efforts for the clinic. All proceeds raised will enable the clinic to provide medical care to the uninsured people of Cullman County. In 2019 the concert provided 11 percent of the clinic’s annual operating budget.
Tickets for the event are $20 and are available for purchase at the Good Samaritan Health Clinic, Yates Christian Bookstore, or Borden Family Pharmacy. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.
For more information on concert details call 256-255-5965.