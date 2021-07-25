The Good Samaritan Health Clinic's annual Caring for Cullman Concert will return this fall, featuring a performance by the award-winning Triumphant Quartet.
After the 2020 benefit was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Good Samaritan Clinic's biggest fundraiser will take place on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church.
Along with the performance by the Triumphant Quartet, Christian comedian and author Mickey Bell will be performing and emceeing the concert, which will take place on Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church.
Beginning in September, advance tickets may be purchased online at goodsamaritancullman.com or at one of the following ticket outlets:
The Good Samaritan Health Clinic- located at 401 Arnold Street NE, Suite A
Yates Chance Christian Bookstore- located at 1650 2nd Avenue, SW
Borden Family Pharmacy- located at 3190 AL Highway 157
Several sponsorship levels are also available for those who want to help support the clinic and the concert, and anyone interested in a sponsorship can call 256-255-5965 for more information.
Anyone who is unable to attend the concert but would still like to make a donation can visit the clinic's website at goodsamaritancullman.com, or mail a donation to 401 Arnold Street NE, Suite A, Cullman, AL 35055.
