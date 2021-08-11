The Good Samaritan Health Clinic’s upcoming Caring for Cullman concert got a financial boost this week with a $5,000 donation from Cullman Savings Bank.
Good Samaritan Clinic Executive Director Jolanda Hutson accepted the donation from bank president John Riley and executive vice-president Taira Ugarkovich Tuesday afternoon, and she said Cullman Savings Bank will once again be the sole top-level sponsor of the clinic’s primary fundraiser for the year.
“They support us each year with this event, and they also support us in many ways throughout the year, so we’re grateful for their partnership,” Hutson said.
Riley said Cullman Savings Bank continues to support the Good Samaritan Clinic because its mission of providing healthcare to the uninsured people of Cullman County is a much-needed service.
“They do a great job, they have a great mission,” he said. “It’s needed in the community.”
The bank also looks for opportunities to support Cullman County’s residents, and supporting the concert each year is one way to do that, he said.
“It’s part of our mission to help the community, which meets up really well with their mission,” he said.
The Caring for Cullman concert is set for Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Triumphant Quartet will be performing, and Christian comedian and author Mickey Bell will be performing and emceeing the concert.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available for those who want to help support the clinic and the concert, and anyone interested in a sponsorship can call 256-255-5965 for more information.
Tickets for the Caring for Cullman concert will go on sale in September, and can be purchased online at goodsamaritancullman.com or at one of the following ticket outlets:
The Good Samaritan Health Clinic- located at 401 Arnold Street NE, Suite A
Yates Chance Christian Bookstore- located at 1650 2nd Avenue, SW
Borden Family Pharmacy- located at 3190 AL Highway 157
