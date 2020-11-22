Wallace State Community College recently received a grant for $459,000 from the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) to fund career technical dual enrollment scholarships.
As the ACCS motto goes, “You don't have to go far in life," these scholarships will help Wallace State students living in Cullman, Blount and Winston Counties earn college credit in 20 different career fields, ranging from Industrial Maintenance and Machine Tool Technology to Computer Information Systems and Medical Assisting Technology, while they're enrolled in high school. Students enrolled in the program have the chance to complete an associate degree while earning their high school diploma.
"Wallace State offers one of the largest dual enrollment programs in the state," said Rachael Howze, Wallace State's Director of Dual Enrollment and Fast Track. "With more than 20 career technical and health science programs participating, high school students are getting a jump start on their college career, while easing the transition from high school to college.
Students interested in participating in Career Technical Dual Enrollment are encouraged to speak with their high school guidance counselors for assistances, and the counselors will guide them through the application.
Registration for spring semester is underway. For more information Wallace State's Dual Enrollment program, contact Howze at 256-352-8050 or email at rachael.howze@wallacestate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.